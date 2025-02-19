West Ham suffers a huge fitness blow ahead of their game against Arsenal

West Ham United have suffered a significant fitness setback ahead of their clash with Arsenal this weekend. The Hammers face the daunting task of taking on one of Europe’s most in-form sides, as the Gunners look to secure another victory and maintain pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal have been impressive in recent weeks, finding ways to win even without a recognised striker. Their latest triumph over Leicester City showcased their ability to dominate games and secure results, keeping them in a strong position as they push for the title. With momentum on their side, they will go into this match confident of securing another three points against their London rivals.

For West Ham to have any chance of taking something from this fixture, they need to field their strongest possible team. However, their preparations have been dealt a serious blow with the loss of a key player. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Lucas Paquetá has suffered an injury in training and is now expected to miss the game against Arsenal.

The extent of his injury remains unclear, and no official timeline for his return has been provided. However, the report suggests that he is highly unlikely to be available for selection this weekend. This will be a major setback for West Ham, as Paquetá is one of their most dangerous and creative players. His ability to dictate play and produce moments of brilliance in attack makes him a crucial part of the Hammers’ setup, and his absence could leave a significant gap in their midfield.

Despite this, Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate West Ham. While losing a player of Paquetá’s calibre is a blow, the Hammers still have quality throughout their squad and will be determined to make life difficult for Mikel Arteta’s men. Arsenal will need to remain focused and ensure they do not allow complacency to creep in as they aim to continue their strong run of form.