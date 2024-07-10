West Ham to accelerate their interest in Arsenal star

West Ham will look to accelerate their interest in Reiss Nelson in the coming days, with Arsenal expecting the attacker to leave.

Nelson is one of the players who have failed to meet expectations at the Emirates in recent seasons, and he knows he probably has to leave to get game time and gain more relevance.

Arsenal is preparing for an important season as they aim to win the Premier League and other major trophies.

The Gunners are confident that with the right signings, they can improve significantly. They also want to offload surplus players, and Nelson is one of them.

The winger has struggled to play regularly ahead of the current starters and is now open to leaving, which has encouraged West Ham.

The Hammers have emerged as his main suitors, and The Sun claims they will accelerate their interest in his signature in the coming weeks.

The report states that Nelson is one of the players they believe will improve their options, and they will give their best effort to ensure they win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has to leave the Emirates now because he remains one of the players who will still not play much football next season if they remain.

