West Ham v Arsenal Confirmed Team News, Line-up & Score Predictions

Arsenal are expected to go to West Ham without any fresh injury issues, although Bukayo Saka’s involvement hasn’t been completely confirmed yet.

The young star had to be substituted against Manchester United, and manager Mikel Arteta had admitted that he had played despite picking up a knock in the previous game with Chelsea. In our latest pre-match conference however, the boss claimed that he was confident that he would be able to call upon his key man, while Takehiro Tomiyasu could also be in contention as he works towards his return.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric White Gabriel Tavares

Elneny Xhaka

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Nketiah

While it wouldn’t be a shock to see Alexandre Lacazette or Tomiyasu return to the starting line-up, I’m not sure either is needed to brought back in unless they have shown to be firing in training.

West Ham are likely to be a little jaded/distracted by their Europa League exploits, and Tavares attacking style could well be perfect for this game.

I feel like their game on Thursday will have taken a lot of of them, and while they can’t really play a weakened side as they look to secure European football for next season through their league position, it will just be too difficult to manage for them.

I’m going with a 3-1 win for our guys today, in what should be an exciting watch with two sides unlikely to go down without a fight.

How do you see today’s battle playing out?

Patrick

Video – Mikel Arteta Full pre-game press conference ahead of West Ham

