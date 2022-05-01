Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

West Ham v Arsenal Confirmed Team News, Line-up & Score Predictions

Arsenal are expected to go to West Ham without any fresh injury issues, although Bukayo Saka’s involvement hasn’t been completely confirmed yet.

The young star had to be substituted against Manchester United, and manager Mikel Arteta had admitted that he had played despite picking up a knock in the previous game with Chelsea. In our latest pre-match conference however, the boss claimed that he was confident that he would be able to call upon his key man, while Takehiro Tomiyasu could also be in contention as he works towards his return.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Tavares
Elneny Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Nketiah

While it wouldn’t be a shock to see Alexandre Lacazette or Tomiyasu return to the starting line-up, I’m not sure either is needed to brought back in unless they have shown to be firing in training.

West Ham are likely to be a little jaded/distracted by their Europa League exploits, and Tavares attacking style could well be perfect for this game.

I feel like their game on Thursday will have taken a lot of of them, and while they can’t really play a weakened side as they look to secure European football for next season through their league position, it will just be too difficult to manage for them.

I’m going with a 3-1 win for our guys today, in what should be an exciting watch with two sides unlikely to go down without a fight.

How do you see today’s battle playing out?

Patrick

  3. Should be an easy 3 points ,they are playing 2 games a week where as it’s just one for us ,they apparently have no defence and played Thursday night .
    I cannot see anything other than 3 points

    Reply

    1. @Dan Kit
      It might not be as easy as it seems on paper. We had one match a week and dropped 3 in a row to mid table opposition. They’re at home and fighting to stay in Europe as well…
      I’m hoping the lads show up and that OJT coach sets them up to win it…IJS

      Reply

      1. What’s the meaning of OJT? I don’t know if it’s positive or negative,but acronym does sound monstrous. All is good. Victory for the gunners.

        Reply

    2. You sound too confident like you’ve already watched the match. I want us to win too, but you should remember that this is a game of football and not mathematics.
      Any win is very fine by me.

      Reply

    3. wont be an easy 3 points at all. if we score first that will be huge though. No doubt their minds are focused on the 2nd leg and not on us so scoring first and not giving them momentum will be critical

      Reply

  6. Chelsea losing to Everton could make this a 3 way fight for 3rd place. they have been riding their luck for some times now with 3 89th min winners.

    These matches vs relegation fighting teams are as difficult as facing a big 6 team at this point of the season.

    Reply

    1. they’ll still get 3rd. they need to drop points 2 more times for us to overtake them. And we’d need to win all our games.

      Reply

    2. Find app Josine from play store.
      Deal with the initial upsetting ads and then you’re good.
      If you find a way to disable the ads, all the best.

      Reply

  8. Everton has now won against man u and chealse.
    Those two were our last opponents.
    Where we scored 7goals against them and conceded just 3.
    Their level of inconsistent is alarming.

    Reply

  10. the west ham attack is good today, very nervous about this one. Tavares defending, and White out. The injuries are starting to pick up ugh…. And why they gotta start Rice 😂

    Reply

    1. There were so many on here at start of season saying we should make Tavares our main LB, wonder who those people were.

      Reply

  13. Have we started the crappy sideways play again. Yes we have. Arsenal make up your mind, do you want to go the CL or not. I am tired of this indecision.

    Reply

  15. This is not working !!! Nketiah is a championship level player at best … why is he playing .. probably the worst academy player in to the first team in a long time

    Reply

  22. If Arsenal wants to win this he needs changes at half time .. arteta needs to understand how poor this performance is given the circumstances

    Reply

  28. Brn white and Gabriel are such average CBs and so overrated.

    70mil wasted on the two.

    RH just as good for 2 mil

    Reply

    1. I wonder why that happens. Spurs win then we begin to play like they lost. Supporting this team is not healthy.

      Reply

  35. Our play didn’t get sloppy. It was sloppy from kick off. West Ham raise their game after conceeding and pegged us back in 3 minutes.

    Reply

  36. So predictable, Tavares needs dropping, I understand Arteta is trying to support him, but the lad is simply not a defender, in fact I am not sure what he is?

    Reply

  37. Arsenal were too cautious in the first half. They didn’t put a lot of effort into the high press, maybe they wanted to save their energy for the second half

    Reply

  38. Tomi looks unfit but still better than nkeiah my lord nkeiah how far our club has fallen if he’s our CF tavares is a trainwreck waiting to happen Gabriel has never filled me with confidence esr on ht gabi cf eddie go away plz

    Reply

  39. my god i get frustrated watching this guy called Gabriel i had to tell someone….if we don’t get top 4 it will be down to him and tavares….we certainly need saliba back to partner white next season or even holding….this Gabriel doesn’t cut it for me….if anyone shows up with the money he should be sold….poor a defender

    Reply

      1. i am just sick and tired of these guys making the coach’s job harder….my grandmother could have defended better there….

        Reply

          1. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you just made me laugh off the stress watching the game in a viewing centre here in Nigeria and all eyes on me….

            Reply

  40. Tavares is a disaster. Everyone knows our weakest area of our defense. Nketiah doesn’t invite the wide players into the game and doesn’t offer anything upfront….

    Reply

  42. Our players (midfielders) particularly need to retain the ball better and not lose it under pressure. With the way WH plays, they are set up to bully our players in the middle of the park, win those second balls and launch a quick counterattack.

    Our attackers (Odegaard and Saka) need to raise the tempo of their game and be more adventurous in the second half. They were playing too safe in the first half by not attacking space and shooting when the spaces open up.

    Reply

    1. We are definitely missing a beast of a player in midfield,compared to other teams,we are lightweight in that area.

      Reply

  43. I love Arsenal fans, were we not the ones criticizing MA for taken Tavares at HT against Nottingham Forest in the FA cup?

    MA dropped him and was replaced by Xhaka at left back and we complain. We are now crying for him to be dropped.

    Why are we always on our manager?

    Reply

  44. I’ve always said this. Play Tavares only as WB with three centre backs.
    Guy can’t defend against a one-year old. Our scouts only saw his attacking qualities and jumped on it without taking time to look at his defensive skills.
    He’s a huge liability at LB.
    I’ll prefer Tomiyasu be moved to LB and Soares introduced in the second half.

    Reply

  50. Great goal! My fear now is whether we can withstand WH physicality. Our defending scares the shit out of me.

    We need a third goal and probably a switch to a back 3 to shore up the defence and see out the game, in the last 15 minutes.

    Tavares defending reminds me of Andre Santos with his lack of positional awareness and poor defending in one-on-one situations. He needs to do better defensively given he is decent bombing forward.

    Reply

    1. If we want to go back 3 the we need to sub Odegaard and put Cedric and switching Tomiyasu as Right CB as we don’t have any CB on bench

      Reply

  57. If Nketiah got that on target Fab didn’t look like he was going to stop it. Let’s hope he does better with his next chance if one comes along.

    Reply

