West Ham v Arsenal Confirmed Team News, Line-up & Score Predictions

Arsenal are expected to go to West Ham without any fresh injury issues, although Bukayo Saka’s involvement hasn’t been completely confirmed yet.
The young star had to be substituted against Manchester United, and manager Mikel Arteta had admitted that he had played despite picking up a knock in the previous game with Chelsea. In our latest pre-match conference however, the boss claimed that he was confident that he would be able to call upon his key man, while Takehiro Tomiyasu could also be in contention as he works towards his return.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Tavares
Elneny Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Nketiah
While it wouldn’t be a shock to see Alexandre Lacazette or Tomiyasu return to the starting line-up, I’m not sure either is needed to brought back in unless they have shown to be firing in training.
West Ham are likely to be a little jaded/distracted by their Europa League exploits, and Tavares attacking style could well be perfect for this game.
I feel like their game on Thursday will have taken a lot of of them, and while they can’t really play a weakened side as they look to secure European football for next season through their league position, it will just be too difficult to manage for them.
I’m going with a 3-1 win for our guys today, in what should be an exciting watch with two sides unlikely to go down without a fight.
How do you see today’s battle playing out?
Patrick
3 points….that’s what we need…..COYG
Hard to call. But if we show up, we got this…COYG
Should be an easy 3 points ,they are playing 2 games a week where as it’s just one for us ,they apparently have no defence and played Thursday night .
I cannot see anything other than 3 points
@Dan Kit
It might not be as easy as it seems on paper. We had one match a week and dropped 3 in a row to mid table opposition. They’re at home and fighting to stay in Europe as well…
I’m hoping the lads show up and that OJT coach sets them up to win it…IJS
What’s the meaning of OJT? I don’t know if it’s positive or negative,but acronym does sound monstrous. All is good. Victory for the gunners.
If you meant to type IJS, it means I’m just saying. If you meant OJT, then I haven’t got a clue.
On -the- job -training
Sorry, didn’t see that 😊
👋👋👋😀😀
Organ Jazz Trio lol
Hehe organ jazz trio 😂 good one…
Hope we win.
You sound too confident like you’ve already watched the match. I want us to win too, but you should remember that this is a game of football and not mathematics.
Any win is very fine by me.
wont be an easy 3 points at all. if we score first that will be huge though. No doubt their minds are focused on the 2nd leg and not on us so scoring first and not giving them momentum will be critical
Spuds winning 2-0 it’s a must win game…… COYG’s.
It’s a must win. Spurs 2-0 to the good atm
Chelsea losing to Everton could make this a 3 way fight for 3rd place. they have been riding their luck for some times now with 3 89th min winners.
These matches vs relegation fighting teams are as difficult as facing a big 6 team at this point of the season.
they’ll still get 3rd. they need to drop points 2 more times for us to overtake them. And we’d need to win all our games.
Any links for live?
VIP league
I would put a Link up but admin never post it .
I would…. if online
Find app Josine from play store.
Deal with the initial upsetting ads and then you’re good.
If you find a way to disable the ads, all the best.
Sorry Yosine rather
Everton has now won against man u and chealse.
Those two were our last opponents.
Where we scored 7goals against them and conceded just 3.
Their level of inconsistent is alarming.
Ben White missing today and WH have strong lineup
the west ham attack is good today, very nervous about this one. Tavares defending, and White out. The injuries are starting to pick up ugh…. And why they gotta start Rice 😂
All the best coach
I will take KOLASINAC over tavares all day, that boy is just shit
There were so many on here at start of season saying we should make Tavares our main LB, wonder who those people were.
Have we started the crappy sideways play again. Yes we have. Arsenal make up your mind, do you want to go the CL or not. I am tired of this indecision.
Please sub Taraves!!!! Now! This boy is gonna cost us!
This is not working !!! Nketiah is a championship level player at best … why is he playing .. probably the worst academy player in to the first team in a long time
BOOM!
Goal!!!!! Holding!
Get in Holding!!🥳
Holding get in 👌 it’s the hair has to be the hair 😝
😂
Is it me or GKs no longer make 2 hands saves these days?
The Aston Villa GK does
Well if he does,he must be one of the few then!
Yeah, they got for a bargin too.
Ohh well, nice goal is all I can say.
Also bad defending… how was he allowed freely in the box…
If Arsenal wants to win this he needs changes at half time .. arteta needs to understand how poor this performance is given the circumstances
Crap 😑
Giving dangerous silly midfield balls away regularly
Crap! Pegged back.
For a left back Tavares rarely looks left does he.
We are not ready for this.
Brn white and Gabriel are such average CBs and so overrated.
70mil wasted on the two.
RH just as good for 2 mil
What’s going on with conceding goals so soon after scoring ? Our play immediately got sloppy
Good question!or just before halftime.
Very poor half we need to step it up second half! we look the team that played on Thursday
Team didn’t look hungry especially knowing that Tottenham has won their game
I wonder why that happens. Spurs win then we begin to play like they lost. Supporting this team is not healthy.
Tavares always out of position
You couldn’t make this up.the same old story, conceding a goal just before halftime.😡
So looks like it will come down to spurs game as decider
Yup. Exactly what we didn’t want
Our play didn’t get sloppy. It was sloppy from kick off. West Ham raise their game after conceeding and pegged us back in 3 minutes.
So predictable, Tavares needs dropping, I understand Arteta is trying to support him, but the lad is simply not a defender, in fact I am not sure what he is?
Arsenal were too cautious in the first half. They didn’t put a lot of effort into the high press, maybe they wanted to save their energy for the second half
Tomi looks unfit but still better than nkeiah my lord nkeiah how far our club has fallen if he’s our CF tavares is a trainwreck waiting to happen Gabriel has never filled me with confidence esr on ht gabi cf eddie go away plz
my god i get frustrated watching this guy called Gabriel i had to tell someone….if we don’t get top 4 it will be down to him and tavares….we certainly need saliba back to partner white next season or even holding….this Gabriel doesn’t cut it for me….if anyone shows up with the money he should be sold….poor a defender
How old is he, 21?
wouldn’t write him off just yet, but he needs dropping.
i am just sick and tired of these guys making the coach’s job harder….my grandmother could have defended better there….
Dammy, I don’t know your Grandma, but you are probably right.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you just made me laugh off the stress watching the game in a viewing centre here in Nigeria and all eyes on me….
But not a bad goalscorer lol
Tavares is a disaster. Everyone knows our weakest area of our defense. Nketiah doesn’t invite the wide players into the game and doesn’t offer anything upfront….
MA better give them the hairdryer treatment in the dressing room.
Our players (midfielders) particularly need to retain the ball better and not lose it under pressure. With the way WH plays, they are set up to bully our players in the middle of the park, win those second balls and launch a quick counterattack.
Our attackers (Odegaard and Saka) need to raise the tempo of their game and be more adventurous in the second half. They were playing too safe in the first half by not attacking space and shooting when the spaces open up.
We are definitely missing a beast of a player in midfield,compared to other teams,we are lightweight in that area.
We are not. Thomas is out injured…
Pat,as much as I like him,TP is not the type of player I had in mind,but a proper DM (old school)!!
I love Arsenal fans, were we not the ones criticizing MA for taken Tavares at HT against Nottingham Forest in the FA cup?
MA dropped him and was replaced by Xhaka at left back and we complain. We are now crying for him to be dropped.
Why are we always on our manager?
Because he doesn’t learn?
I’ve always said this. Play Tavares only as WB with three centre backs.
Guy can’t defend against a one-year old. Our scouts only saw his attacking qualities and jumped on it without taking time to look at his defensive skills.
He’s a huge liability at LB.
I’ll prefer Tomiyasu be moved to LB and Soares introduced in the second half.
We havnt even played some decent passes together. We need to step this up, we have to win this game.
I think Gabriel heard everyone bashing his name here lol. Great header tho.
Goaaaaal!
Please, let’s not concede a goal straight afterwards.
Bowen resorting to diving!😡
Great goal! My fear now is whether we can withstand WH physicality. Our defending scares the shit out of me.
We need a third goal and probably a switch to a back 3 to shore up the defence and see out the game, in the last 15 minutes.
Tavares defending reminds me of Andre Santos with his lack of positional awareness and poor defending in one-on-one situations. He needs to do better defensively given he is decent bombing forward.
If we want to go back 3 the we need to sub Odegaard and put Cedric and switching Tomiyasu as Right CB as we don’t have any CB on bench
Can the academy players do any worse than Teveras?
This is just anoying
OMG we are winning FFS. Can we not just enjoy the fact our shit team is challenging for the Top Four.
Moan, moan, moan when we’re winning!
Sorry Pat but you’re asking for too much now!!😀
Surely a change has to be made … anyone replacing nketiah would be an improvement
Ohh…beast arriving in the field. Our defense needs to focus completely to shut him down…
What a chance for Niketiah
Shit man
How can hé miss that
Damn was a superb chance to kill the game.
Another chance goes begging…btw what a forward pass by ‘sideways-backwards’ Elneny.
That was some vision
If Nketiah got that on target Fab didn’t look like he was going to stop it. Let’s hope he does better with his next chance if one comes along.