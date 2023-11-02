West Ham v Arsenal Highlights – Gunners dumped out of Carabao Cup

I’m not sure how many Arsenal fans will be keen to watch our embarrassing 3-1 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup last night, but I am obliged to post them as I do after every game.

In the first half we actually dominated the Hammers and they didn’t even have one shot on Ramsdale’s goal, but we were still losing 1-0 thanks to a crazy own goal by Ben White, who knows what he was thinking?

But we were still very confident coming out for the second half, but incredibly we were 2-0 down within 5 minutes after Kudus did well from a very long pass and easily slipped it past Ramsdale.

From then on it looked like we’d given up and when Bowen made it three when Ramsdale didn’t react quick enough to stop his rocket going in. Odegaard’s consolation in the last minute was simply that, a poor consolation….

Enjoy!

