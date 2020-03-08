West Ham v Arsenal Player Ratings – Leno and Ceballos the most impressive

Bernd Leno: 8
Leno was outstanding as we kept yet another clean sheet despite West Ham being on the front foot for most of the game. He is looking more commanding every week…
Sokratis Papastathopoulos: 6
Slected at right-back again, and maybe Arteta is just trying to keep us more solid at the back and wants him as a backup to the new boy Mari, or he just really has a problem with Maitland-Niles. But Papa did a good job, all in all.
David Luiz: 7
Marshalled the defence well towards another clean sheet and continued instructing Mari as well as staying solid himself. Captain’s performance..
Pablo Mari: 6
Pablo is gradully improving his match fitness and blending in with his team-mates, but surely two out of two clean sheets is worth something..
Bukayo Saka: 7
An everpresent threat down the flanks and his untiring enthusiasm makes him hard for opponents to deal with. Is earning himself a permanent first team place in the future..
Dani Ceballos: 8
Running the midfield, he looks a completely different animal under Arteta. I hope Arsenal are discussing with Madrid to make his move permanent in the summer..
Granit Xhaka: 5
Not one of his best games considering his recent improvement. Started badly and only improved to become average, leaving Ceballos to run the midfield.
Nicolas Pepe: 5
Our very expensive winger still has a lot of work to do to cope with the pace of the Premier League. His decision-making and final ball still need a lot of improvement. It always seems to be one touch too much..
Mesut Ozil: 6
He finally got another assist, but it is frustrating when he refuses the chance to score himself when given the opportunity.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 6
Was not given much room or time by the efficient West Ham defence. Mostly anonymous today.
Eddie Nketiah: 6
Not firing on all cylinders yet but he is still only a novice. It may be time to give Martinelli some more chances in his place.
SUBSTITUTES
Alexandre Lacazette: 7
Usual great work rate and finally another goal, despite the nerve-wracking wait for bloody VAR to award it. He is becoming a supersub for Arsenal but he has hardly been a 90 minute player since his arrival.
Reiss Nelson n/a
Tried hard when he came on but was nowhere near as influential as he was against Portsmouth. Seemed out of his depth again..
Bellerin n/a
Only came on to see the game out..
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Leno man of the match by a country mile. Big ups to Luiz and Ceballos and even though I think Ozzie was a 7, we’ve lost our creativity. Aubamayang is wasted on the left wing. Agree with your other scores👍. I really do think it’s pointless playing Pepé on the right.
Mesut Ozil: 6
He finally got another assist, but it is frustrating when he refuses the chance to score himself when given the opportunity.
Lol, no point in getting frustrated, Ozil has been that way all his life. Labelled as the most unselfish player on earth, that guy would get the chance to tap the ball into the net but he’d pass it to another teammate to score, he’s done it over and over again. So when I see him in the box, honestly I don’t expect him to take shots because I’ll end up disappointed if I do, also remember his shot taking is weak. He somehow hits the ball with force if he’s trying to pin point a pass from our half into the opponent’s half, but he suddenly he’s out of force to add while kicking the ball.
I’d give Mari a 7, putting into consideration it was his first EPL game and he didn’t bottle it or performed badly. He was the better CB yesterday, even though Luiz did good too
He reminds me of Hleb… he was also so unselfish player who always used to pass instead of scoring by his own
With the kind of comments from fans and the way they want us to move forward in rebuilding this team,I’m glad they do not make decision for the club.A player is good enough only when he plays a good game?Yours fans on this site is wisdom of fools.
A rather pointless comment in itself, at least add to the debate regarding player ratings, rather than make comments about the rest of us.
how did luiz get a 7? … his job is to marsall and solidify the defence he did neither … against any team with a decent attack we would have been 3 down at half time… the idea that all ozil did is assist is also blind assessment .. he wasnt at his best by a long way but a decent controlled performance … needs forwards to be moving ahead of him but neither nketiah (a 4 at most) nor pepe (also 4) seem to know how to do this .. but as wrighty insightfully put it 3 points is 3 points!!!
Generally agree with the ratings.
But as much as I love Saka, and hope he will be a future star for Arsenal, I have to say, his performance wasn’t good yesterday. He was really struggling defensively, and I know laying LB isn’t his choice, but he has played much better games than yesterday. No more than 4-5 for him.
Can someone guess our problem why even small teams dominate us sometimes, i guess most of you have no clue, xhaka is our biggest problem, until arteta replaces him thats when we will surely start dominating teams, he hides from his duty as a DM, what a coward of a player