West Ham v Arsenal Player Ratings – Leno and Ceballos the most impressive

Bernd Leno: 8

Leno was outstanding as we kept yet another clean sheet despite West Ham being on the front foot for most of the game. He is looking more commanding every week…

Sokratis Papastathopoulos: 6

Slected at right-back again, and maybe Arteta is just trying to keep us more solid at the back and wants him as a backup to the new boy Mari, or he just really has a problem with Maitland-Niles. But Papa did a good job, all in all.

David Luiz: 7

Marshalled the defence well towards another clean sheet and continued instructing Mari as well as staying solid himself. Captain’s performance..

Pablo Mari: 6

Pablo is gradully improving his match fitness and blending in with his team-mates, but surely two out of two clean sheets is worth something..

Bukayo Saka: 7

An everpresent threat down the flanks and his untiring enthusiasm makes him hard for opponents to deal with. Is earning himself a permanent first team place in the future..

Dani Ceballos: 8

Running the midfield, he looks a completely different animal under Arteta. I hope Arsenal are discussing with Madrid to make his move permanent in the summer..

Granit Xhaka: 5

Not one of his best games considering his recent improvement. Started badly and only improved to become average, leaving Ceballos to run the midfield.

Nicolas Pepe: 5

Our very expensive winger still has a lot of work to do to cope with the pace of the Premier League. His decision-making and final ball still need a lot of improvement. It always seems to be one touch too much..

Mesut Ozil: 6

He finally got another assist, but it is frustrating when he refuses the chance to score himself when given the opportunity.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 6

Was not given much room or time by the efficient West Ham defence. Mostly anonymous today.

Eddie Nketiah: 6

Not firing on all cylinders yet but he is still only a novice. It may be time to give Martinelli some more chances in his place.

SUBSTITUTES

Alexandre Lacazette: 7

Usual great work rate and finally another goal, despite the nerve-wracking wait for bloody VAR to award it. He is becoming a supersub for Arsenal but he has hardly been a 90 minute player since his arrival.

Reiss Nelson n/a

Tried hard when he came on but was nowhere near as influential as he was against Portsmouth. Seemed out of his depth again..

Bellerin n/a

Only came on to see the game out..