West Ham v Arsenal Review – Gunners embarrassed by Moyes lowly Hammers

Arsenal started on the front foot but West Ham nearly found a breakaway goal early on, then after about ten mins Havertz came very close when he got his head to a free kick that was going into the top of the net – but Fabianki brilliantly knocked it over the bar.
The Hammers were finding lots of space on the break and Gabriel had to win a duel to stop them scoring, but from the resulting well taken corner, Ben White somehow headed into the net and suddenly we were 1 0 down. Ramsdale was definitely impeded and had his shirt held but the referee wasn’t interested.
It was another corner halfway through the first period that nearly produced our equalizer, but Nketiah put the ball narrowly over the bar. There was a silly incident just after when playing out from the back was very sloppy and Ramsdale and his new look defence looked very jittery, but luckily we ended up with a goal kick.
The Gunners laid on the pressure for the last 15 mins of the half but but just couldnt get past the packed West Ham defence and crazily at the whistle Arsenal had had 8 shots at goal and the Hammers a big fat zero. That tells a story..
I would think that Arteta will already be thinking about the changes he needs to make to find a breakthrough in the second half and get through Moyes deep defence.
West Ham very nearly scored just 45 seconds after the restart but luckily Bowens chip hit Ramsdales flailing hands and they nearly doubled their lead with their first shot of the game.
Then disater as Kudus collected a long pass on the wing and after a lovely touch steered the ball into the corner of Ramsdale’s net. 2-0 down. Arsenal really need to make some chamges.
Arteta waited ten minutes to bring on Declan Rice and Tomiyasu, but straight away Bowen put the Hammers 3-0 up. To be fair to Rambo the ball took a slight deflection but it looks like Arsenal are now out of this cup ubless there is a miracle. Here comes Saka and Martinelli to try and liven up the game. Im afraid Havertz is having a nightmare and Reiss Nelson has been mostly anonymous. But its Trossard and Nelson that go off.
With 20 minutes to go Arsenal still can’t get passed the block to create any chances and dont look like getting even one goal back. In fact its embarrassing to be honest. To be fair West Ham have looked like tigers and even our subs have had no effect.
With 3 minutes left we finally got a shot from odegaard from long range as we cant get close to goal and dont like we will either.
Theres no urgency no accuracy and i hope the referee puts us out of our misery soon as i cant take much more of this to be honest.
In the dying seconds Odegaard gets us a consolation, but I doubt there were many Arsenal fans left in the stadium to see it!
An embarrasing 3-1 defeat and it seems Arteta’s squad isn’t quite so invincible after all….
Either we play a first team or a second team in this trophy
Why risk our big guns off the bench.
Outside of our XI, it’s not very impressive. And with all the money we’ve spent questions have to be asked about some of our scouting. Havertz for 65mill is the main standout. Vieira was 30mill when he looks like a 10mill player since the day he came here. Trossard looked like he just didnt care about the game, Eddie has way too many games where he makes absolutely no difference and just exists in the final third. There was no urgency to this performance. Our success this season will come down to injuries because as a whole, this squad has very clear holes in LCM and striker. Our summer business just keeps looking more bizzare. Any midfielder in the world to replace Xhaka and we chose a player that isn’t a midfielder and look League 1 quality half the time. Only positive is Odegaard getting a goal and hopefully some of his confidence back. We’ll need him fit all season because theres not a single midfielder in the squad that can replace him. Meanwhile, City have 3 other creatives that can replace KDB, and play 3 other different roles in the squad if required. We’re not on their level of scouting yet and that will be the difference this season as to where we land on the table.
Let’s park this and move on to Saturday.
Play no mix and match team.
Bad day at the office and a lacklustre performance from the boys. Welldone Westham. Well deserved.
We go again….
As much as I would hate to say this–Ramsdale is becoming rusty no thanks to Arteta. Kiwior is no deputy for Saliba I think white or Tomiyasu should be tried. We still need strength in midfield as Jorginho cannot be trusted for a long season in the event Rice is injured . Like I said before Nketiah miracle hattricks doesn’t make him the CF Arsenal needs. It’s a shame Arsenal shouldn’t be losing like this no matter what.
jorginho isnt even a DM so not sure why he was playing without a physical presence in midfield. I mean i guess Arteta is still having dreams about the player he WISHES havertz is, but the reality is most Kai does it win a few headers a game. Vieira, dont even get me started.
Against Newcastle non of the midfielders who started today should be in the starting 11.Unfortunately someone will start Kai Havertz as an attacking mid again.
Shocking!!!!
First half 70% possession and pretty much in control without frightening wet spam. Toothless probably descibes it. The second half was frightenly poor and lapsidasical. The goals we let in were heavily down to White and poor defending. The first was an awful mistake and his poor clearance led to another Bowen goal. Zinchenko and Gabriel contrived to help Kudus score, great touch but very poor defending. It has to be said Vierra was shocking, Haverz was shocking, Trossard was shocking, Jorghino was shocking and Nelson was shocking. Nketiah missed a golden opportunity to draw level but apart from that we were toothless. A shame because, i thought it was all there for a better performance from players wanting to prove a point. They failed. The positive is we have some fresh players fit and ready for the more important game at St James Saturday. We need to be ready for that.
Selling Xhaka and replacing him with Havertz has to be the most foolish decision ever in recent history.
Not able to give the game my undivided attention I wasn’t unduly worried after the own goal. I thought we looked comfortable so when I was able to watch again around 52 minutes I was mortified to see another goal had gone in.
At this stage I’d not be chasing the game but rather look at the bigger picture this coming weekend
Newcastle dismantling man utd and gaining the confidence they need ahead of our visit to their ground. A tough encounter as expected but i’m sure we will come out on top, we can’t afford to dwell on this defeat. That’s it for Decs form of dissapointment just like his fellow new signings in Jurrien,David and Kai are having theirs.
Transfer of Kai Havertz can be regarded as the worst decision Arteta has made as Arsenal manager and it can be the one that could cost arsenal a trophy this season or even cost him his job. Kai doesn’t fit anywhere in this team. He is not athletic, he doesn’t have a composure and a passing range to be a good midfielder and not clinical to be a good striker either.
Haverz and Vierra a waste of 100 mil.
Perhaps we should be asking these questions:
WHY did the players not turn up tonight?
WHY did MA bring on players such as Odegaard and Martinelli when the game was lost?
WHY are we expecting players such as ESR and Ramsdale to perform at the level they did, when they are not given playing time?
We lost tonight because we were second best, but it was our fifth objective for the season.
Our bigger problem is how are we going to pick ourselves up when we play a Newcastle side who did the complete opposite tonight?
Newcastle has just put man United to the sword !