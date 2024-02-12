West Ham v Arsenal Review – How unstoppable Gunners hit the Hammers for Six

West Ham vs Arsenal match report

Arsenal went to the London Stadium last night and put on their most dominant performance this season, hitting “bogey” team West Ham for 6. After coming away victorious against Liverpool last week, we needed to go to West Ham and back that up, and we did just that, embarrassing our London rivals and getting revenge for the last two games we’ve lost against them. Here’s a rundown of all the goals and everything that happened.

The match started off very much in Arsenal favour, pressing high and hard and keeping the West Ham players securely in their own half. Arteta made a few unexpected changes, but they were working well from the moment the whistle blew. For the first half an hour it was anyone’s game, but Arsenal saw most of the possession. In the 32nd minute Rice stepped up to take a corner, whipping the ball into the middle of the box onto a leaping Saliba’s head and smashed the ball into the goal to make it 1-0.

In the 41st minute Saka was brought down in the box by Areola when through on goal but was first called offside before VAR stepped in and showed that Saka had timed his run perfectly and was awarded a penalty. Saka stepped up himself and smashed the ball into the left side of the net to make it 2-0.

Only 3 minutes later Arsenal were awarded a free kick, with Rice again stepping up to the plate and whipping another perfect ball into the box onto the head of the leaping Gabriel and into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Just when you thought we were done for the half, Havertz won the ball back in the middle of the pitch, passing it to Odegaard who spotted the run of Trossard towards goal, Trossard drops his shoulder, slightly faking a shot and then curls the ball into the top right corner of the net to make it 4-0 going in at half time and scoring Arsenal’s 8000th goal. A dominant half from Arsenal, pouncing and punishing West Ham’s mistakes.

The second half started a lot like the end of the first and Arsenal were raring to go and confident as ever. In the 63rd minute Odegaard slipped a lovely ball through to the feet of Saka who dropped his shoulder, took a quick look up and curled the ball into net to make it 5-0.

Only 2 minutes later we were back at it when White puts the ball out towards the edge of the box, and Rice thumped a rocket of a shot into the back of the net against his boyhood club, picking up a goal and two assists for the game. With muted celebrations for the club he loved and played so long for, but you could see how much it meant to him also.

The game finished 6-0 and Arsenal were at their very best, instilling the confidence to continue to go forward and showing that once we get going, there no stopping us.

