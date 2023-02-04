West Ham v Arsenal Women – Form Guide tells us the Gunners should get an easy three points

Arsenal Women are certainly making a concerted effort to win the WSL from Chelsea, after losing out by one point in the last campaign.

But the Gunners are trying very hard indeed, with their last 18 WSL games producing 16 wins, but disconcertingly our two dodgy results were a 3-2 defeat to Man United, and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, our two top challengers for the title.

West Ham though are not doing so well, having won 5 and lost 7 of their WSL games this season, but have actually won their two latests games, in the cups, against lowly Liverpool and very very lowly Wolves, so may have an inkling of confidence.

That may be shortlived though, as the facts are that Arsenal beat Everton in October at the Emirates, and have won every single meeting between the sides in every competition ever played as well.

We may not have the 8-1 and 9-1 wins that we had a few years back, but we usually win by a comfortable 2 or 3 goals.

It’s a fact that Jonas Eidevall was not happy that he couldn’t get a new striker in the transfer window, but West Ham have made many improvements to the squad, including the ex-Arsenal defender Shannon Cooke, who may have improved a lot in her few years in America.

But I don’t think all the new West Ham players will be integrated to the side yet, so I am still going to go for an easy Arsenal win of 4-1 tomorrow.

The games kicks off at 18.45 on Sunday evening and is live on Sky Sports.

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….