West Ham v Arsenal Women. How could January signings shape the game?

Arsenal head to Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham, on Sunday 5th February, kick-off 18:45 UK, to take on 7th place West Ham in the Barclays Women’s Super League. You can ready my full match preview below.

The January transfer window closed on 31st January with both teams finalising 4 transfers within the window.

Arsenal Women

Before the Christmas break both Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal’s top goalscorers, suffered season-ending ACL injuries. Jonas Eidevall has brought in 4 players but was unable to secure a prolific striker within the transfer window though Arsenal were linked to a number of high profile international strikers throughout the transfer window.

All of Arsenal’s new recruits have had some time on the pitch, with Canadian international goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo making her debut last week when Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Conti Cup quarter-finals, securing her first WSL clean sheet.

23 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova, 19 year old Danish international Kathrine Kuhl & 19 year old Brazilian international Gio Queiroz all made their full debut appearances for the club on Sunday when they beat 4th tier Leeds United 9-0 at Meadow Park. Both Pelova & Kuhl scored their debut goals on their full debuts at the weekend!

Arsenal’s front-line armoury has been strengthened with the additions of midfielders Pelova and Kuhl, as well as Gio who is a natural forward. The only change in their defence is the addition of goalkeeper D’Angelo. I believe they have everything within their substantial power to run West Ham off the park on Sunday..

West Ham Women

West Ham completed a double swoop on January transfer deadline day for former Gunner Shannon Cooke and Danish international striker Amalie Thestrup.

Shannon Cooke – former Arsenal and England international defender

The 22-year-old joined West Ham on a permanent contract after spending four-and-a-half years with Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers in the US.

Before that, Cooke spent her formative years at Arsenal. She captained the Gunners’ U20s side to a league and FA Cup double back in 2016 before playing twice for the senior side in May 2018 in wins over Sunderland and Bristol City.

Cooke has represented England at every level from U15 to U19 and now returns to England to help the Hammers climb the table in the WSL.

Amalie Thestrup – Danish international striker

Thestrup joined the Hammers on loan from PSV until the end of the 2022/23 season. She is a forward with title-winning credentials, bringing experience of playing in the Champions League and across Europe to the West Ham attacking line. On reviewing Thestrup’s form though, her stats don’t show a lot of goals scored..

Amber Tysiak – Belgian international defender

22-year-old Amber spent her formative years with KRC Genk. The defender joins the Hammers from Oud-Heverlee Leuven in her native Belgium, having played for them since April 2020.

Anouk Denton – Defender

Denton spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with the Hammers and moved back to east London from the University of Louisville. The defender has been with the Louisville Cardinals since May 2021 but will now once again pull on the Claret and Blue in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Information courtesy of West Ham.

So I really fancy Arsenal’s chances in this match.. what about you?

Michelle Maxwell

