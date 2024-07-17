West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Who is leading the race for Reiss Nelson?

Reiss Nelson is set to remain in London when he leaves Arsenal this summer, with two clubs in the city competing for his signature.

Nelson is one of the attackers Arsenal expects to sell this summer, and he is also open to leaving. Despite signing a new deal after the expiry of his last contract, the winger has failed to secure a place in the Arsenal starting XI. The form of other players in his position has limited his playing time, and Arsenal is now looking to offload him while they can.

The Gunners are open to offers for his signature and are aware that two clubs are interested in Nelson. According to Talk Sport, Crystal Palace and West Ham are both keen to add the winger to their squads. Palace sees Nelson as a potential replacement for the departed Michael Olise.

However, the report indicates that West Ham currently leads the race for his signature, with Julen Lopetegui wanting him to be part of his first squad at the London Stadium.

Nelson is one of the players who have to leave us this summer, but the winger will choose the team that best suits him, and we will have to wait to make some money from his sale.

