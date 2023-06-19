West Ham waiting for new Arsenal Rice bid but transfer saga expected to drag on

Despite Arsenal’s desire for a swift resolution to the transfer saga involving West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, they have not submitted a second bid for his services.

West Ham had rejected Arsenal’s initial offer for Rice, and it was anticipated that the Gunners would return with an improved bid. However, there has been a delay in their response.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal is yet to present an enhanced offer, which could potentially reach £100 million when including add-ons.

While other clubs have expressed interest in signing Rice, the midfielder himself reportedly favors a move to the Emirates. Consequently, the decision now rests with Arsenal to make their move and pursue negotiations further.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to work hard enough on our plans and get back to West Ham with an improved offer.

It’s tricky because we have other targets, but we cannot miss out on Rice after following him for so long and the club hierarchy knows this.

If we don’t sort out this deal, it will be difficult for us to move on and sign other targets on our list. The slower we act, the better our chance of missing out on our targets.

