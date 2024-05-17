West Ham will be keen to do Arsenal a favour and give David Moyes a great send-off

Manchester City has a great chance to clinch the Premier League title with a victory over West Ham on Sunday. Everyone knows that if Arsenal wants to win the league, they’re relying on their London rivals, West Ham, to do them a favor.

If Arsenal manages to beat Everton, their chances of winning the league will greatly improve. However, for this to happen, Manchester City must either lose or draw their match with the Hammers.

Does West Ham have any motivation to get something against Manchester City? Yes, they definitely have. That will be David Moyes’ final game as the Hammers’ boss, and based on West Ham’s blogs and tweets, it’s clear that everyone is hoping for a great send-off for the Englishman.

In addition to being a fantastic farewell for Moyes, there should be a desire to do Declan Rice a favor. Yes, Arsenal got him from the London Stadium, where he was adored by his teammates, and they ought to have been disappointed then. However, given the strong bonds the Englishman formed with his former Hammers, they should go above and beyond to help him secure the league title with a successful result on Sunday, thereby ending Manchester City’s dominance.

Unfortunately of West Ham’s last five matches against Manchester City, City have managed to come out on top in four of them, with only one match ending in a draw. The track record of this David Moyes-led side in this fixture hasn’t been great, but it’s important to remember that the past doesn’t always determine what will happen in the future, and West Ham can for sure etch their names in history with a performance on Sunday.

