“We’ve absolutely battered them” More reactions to comfortable Arsenal win

Arsenal had a superb game as they swept aside Fulham in their 3-0 win this afternoon.

The Gunners went into the fixture just two points above Manchester City after the champions won their league game yesterday.

They needed a superb performance and gave exactly that as Fulham struggled to contain their relentless pressing.

Mikel Arteta’s men were good value for money and made Fulham look like a relegation-threatened side, even though the Cottagers are looking to end this term in a European spot.

After the game, Give Me Sports’ Alex Batt tweeted: “That is a fantastic result. Fulham away on paper is a tricky fixture, but we’ve absolutely battered them there. First half was stupidly good. What a massive three points. Palace and Leeds at home up next!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We showed Fulham who truly owns London with our performance in that game and when the team plays like this, it is hard not to consider them good enough for the title.

There will be tougher games to come, but if we maintain this level of performance, we should win them.