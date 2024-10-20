“We’ve kicked ourselves in the foot three times.” Rice reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Bournemouth

Declan Rice acknowledged that Arsenal ran out of luck after receiving yet another red card in their match against Bournemouth.

It was the third red card for the Gunners this season. In the previous two instances against Manchester City and Brighton, they managed to avoid defeat.

However, this time, William Saliba’s dismissal proved too costly, as Arsenal struggled to find a foothold in the game.

Bournemouth had already been impressive before the red card, and they capitalised on their numerical advantage, causing problems for Arsenal across the pitch.

The Gunners appeared unprepared and lacked sharpness for much of the match, making it one of their poorer performances this season. Rice believes the red card significantly disrupted their efforts.

After the game, he said to Premier League Productions:

“The matter of the fact is, we’ve kicked ourselves in the foot three times now this season in eight games. We’ve got away with it twice, home to Brighton, away to City, but not all the time luck can go your way. In the end tonight, Bournemouth kept probing. I’m proud of us as a group of players, to believe we can win even with 10 men. But the naivety of it is, we’ve got to stop making mistakes. We’ve got to have 11 players for 90 minutes.”

That was one of our worst performances, and we cannot perform that way and expect to win matches no matter who the opponent is.

The better team on the day generally deserve to win games, and in this case, it was Bournemouth.

