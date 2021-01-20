“We’ve known each other for such a long time” Smith Rowe discusses his special bond with Saka

When Emile Smith Rowe teed up Bukayo Saka for Arsenal’s second goal against Newcastle United in their last game, it was the third time they have combined for a league goal this season, a record for Under 21 players.

This on-field relationship is blossoming now, but it didn’t just start, and Smith Rowe has revealed how they have clicked on the pitch since they were coming through the ranks at Arsenal.

Saka was the first to break into the first team, but they have both been highly-rated in the Arsenal youth system for years, and the midfielder says that growing up together has helped their on-field connection.

Both players are also close friends off the field, and he said that they started at Under18s level for the club and that connection helps them on the pitch for the Arsenal senior team now.

Smith Rowe admitted via Sun Sports: “I think it makes it that little bit more special knowing we’ve come up together through the academy.

“We’re so close off the pitch as well and I think that’s just showing on the pitch really.

“We’ve known each other for such a long time.

“The first time we played together was an U18s game against Liverpool.

“Since then, we’ve really clicked and tonight showed that.

“So as soon as we step on to the pitch, we know each other so well.

“I’m happy to assist him.”

If Saka and Smith Rowe are given the opportunity to play consistently together they could develop a partnership for years to come that can be the Arsenal core.