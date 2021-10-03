‘We’ve turned the corner’ – Ramsdale insists we’re back with ‘four good performances’

Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that Arsenal are back on track after a rocky start to the new season and are now looking forwards.

The Gunners sat rock bottom of the Premier League table after suffering three straight defeats, but have since turned that right around by picking up 10 from a possible 12 in their next outings.

You can blame all kinds of disruptions for the issues at the start of the term, but what matters is how we react, and goalkeeper Ramsdale insists that the players are not ‘hiding’ from our issues, but that we are focused on what is to come instead of looking backwards.

“We had a tough start, no ones hiding away from that, we played a newly promoted team who made it difficult, we had complications over the start of the season that we’re not looking at now because we’re looking forward and two of the best teams in the league,” Ramsdale said live on Sky Sports(via Football.London).

“Now we’ve turned the corner hopefully with four good performances or four good results and you can start to see the structure of the team and one that’s getting together on the training pitch and on the pitch.”

Our defence has given us reason to feel confidence, proving to be a formidable force that is tough to break down, and there is definite reason for us to now be targeting a climb up the Premier League table, although there is still plenty of work to be done.

What are Arsenal’s current weaknesses in our side?

Patrick