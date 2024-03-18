What 3 things could Jonas Eidevall have done differently, against Chelsea Women?

Unfortunately, Arsenal Women’s slender title hopes were dashed following their 3-1 disappointing loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Much has been said about that game, but what do you think our Gunner women could have done differently to win it?

1. Starting Cloe Lacasse

The 30-year-old should have started against Chelsea. For how good she was before going to represent Canada at the Concacaf Gold Cup, she had:

– Two goals for Arsenal in the Continental Cup quarterfinals against the London City Lionesses.

– A goal for Arsenal against Manchester United in the WSL.

At the Gold Cup, she also was bad news for Canada’s opponents: She scored a goal and provided three assists in Canada’s opener against the El Salvador women in the Gold Cup.

Her last game with Canada, against Emily Fox’s USA women, was a week ago; with her current form and the rest she should have had, I believe she should have started against Chelsea.

Beth Mead and Foord struggled; perhaps Lacasse could have done better.

2. Starting both Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo

Questions need to be answered concerning Jonas Eidevall’s refusal to play Blackstenius alongside Russo. In games like the one against Chelsea, you need some element of surprise, and this could be it. Russo isn’t the type of player who waits at the No. 9 position; she wants to be involved in the game. So Jonas should have played two No. 9s: Blackstenius as the point man and Russo as the playmaker. Sorry for the comparison, but Mikel Arteta once played Leandro Trossard as the false 9, and Kai Havertz would also join in on the attack in that setup as a No. 9 in attack, which worked. Fans have asked for Russo and Blackstenius to be played together, so why not try it?

3. Jonas Eidevall needs to get his tactics and selections right

Months after assembling one of the strongest women’s teams, the Arsenal Women manager has yet to identify his best 11, which is disappointing this late in the season, quite frankly.

Cloe Lacasse (who came from Benfica with a bag full of goals), Emily Fox (who weaponizes the team), and Alessia Russo (who has scored against practically every WSL side) all sit on the bench in a title-deciding game.

Jonas Eidevall’s tactics have proven questionable at times, but if he’s not a master of twisting and turning his team, he should just stick with the same eleven, yes?

What do you think Gooners?

Susan N

