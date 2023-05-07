“What a breath-taking player” Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal star man

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has heaped praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after his match-winning performance in their game against Newcastle United.

Odegaard has been a standout performer for the club this season and is enjoying his career-best-scoring campaign.

The Norwegian is the club’s captain and has led by example for much of this campaign.

He scored the opener in the tough win against the Magpies and had a good game, which impressed Warnock, who said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

“What a breath-taking player Martin Odegaard is.

“Magical on the ball. So confident, so calm. Arguably, one of the players of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a superb player for us and the midfielder is one man we can trust to deliver top performances whenever he steps on the pitch.

Warnock’s praise does not come as a surprise because the midfielder has been one of the finest players in the league this term.

We have some games to go, and we hope he stays in form and leads us to success at the end of the campaign.

He will also be a big player for us next season and if he does well, we will probably challenge for even more trophies.