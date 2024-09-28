“What a buy.” Martin Keown praises Arsenal star after his game against Leicester City

Martin Keown has been impressed with Leandro Trossard and is delighted that the Gunners signed the Belgian, especially after his performance against Leicester City today.

Since joining Arsenal, Trossard has been one of their standout players, consistently making important contributions to the team’s success this season.

In the absence of Martin Odegaard, Arsenal has struggled with creativity, which has allowed Trossard to start more games for the club.

Trossard often makes a bigger impact when coming off the bench than when starting, which has been the case for several weeks.

However, he broke that pattern in the match against Leicester City, scoring a goal and forcing Wilfried Ndidi to score an own goal, putting Arsenal back in the lead.

Like many Arsenal fans, Keown watched the game and couldn’t help but praise the club for signing such an influential player.

He said on BBC Live:

“What a buy Leandro Trossard was! Worth every penny.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been an important player for us and it feels really good to have him in the team.

The Belgian makes us more dangerous on the attack and if he keeps scoring, it will be hard to leave him out even when Odegaard returns.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…