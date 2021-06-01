What a day for Bukayo Saka after double-announcement

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has had his name called out on two occasions today, and both times it was great news.

The young winger was named on the shortlist for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award, along with seven other rivals.

Saka was later named in the final 26-man squad by Gareth Southgate for England, where he will be apart of the squad for the European Chamionships.

It’s been another thoroughly impressive campaign for the youngster, who has swiftly earned his place as a regular for both club and country, and he will now be hoping to continue his fine form on the international stage.

He could well be in line for another boost before the tournament however if he is nominated by the public to be the Premier League’s Young Player of the Year, but he has some stiff competition for the award.

Chelsea’s stand-out star Mason Mount is every bit deserving of his nomination, as highlighted by his nomination for the Player of the Year award also. Ruben Dias of Man City was also nominated for both awards, and I can’t help but think that the latter will scoop at least one of the awards after his amazing debut campaign in England.

If age is factored in by the public however, he has a five year advantage over the City star however, but I’m not sure Joe Public will take that into consideration when selecting their winner.

