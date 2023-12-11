What a day to be with 59k+ Gooners as Arsenal beat Chelsea Women 4-1! (with videos)

Sunday 10th December at Emirates Stadium in London will go down in Arsenal and women’s footballing history – with a WSL record-breaking crowd of 59,042 in attendance at the Emirates for Arsenal Women’s top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea Women.

In comparison, as a fan, with attending this clash and last season’s clash between Arsenal Women and Chelsea at Emirates, on 15th January 2023, ending in a 1-1 draw, the difference was marked.

The crowd had grown by 13,009 – last seasons clash recorded an attendance of over 46,000, whereas Sunday’s clash was played in front of an all-but-full Emirates Stadium, setting a new attendance record.

The atmosphere was absolutely electric with every Gooner in there singing, chanting and generally making a lot of noise in support of our Gunners – and our Gunners gave every single Gooner in there a lot to celebrate!

Arsenal Women’s form is red hot, after a shaky start to this season they have just got better and better with each passing game – and Sunday’s dominant 4-1 win over WSL reigning champions Chelsea is further proof that our Gunners are gelling as a team and working like a well-oiled machine.

The player quality for Arsenal Women is exceptional. Arsenal have recently seen the return of star performers Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema (who were unavailable for last season’s clash with Chelsea (already having suffered ACL injuries)). Although Viv did not play on Sunday, Beth made a huge impact for the team, including lifting their belief to another level and scoring the opening goal of the match. Our Centre Back Lotte Wubben-Moy was deservedly awarded player of the match once again.

Goals galore were scored by Arsenal, against a normally fearsome opposition in Chelsea. Beth Mead got the opener, Amanda Ilestedt scored the second goal with a classic header in from a corner, in true World Cup Mandy-styley. Alessia Russo then scored a worldie for Arsenal taking our Gunners 3-1 up. And that was just the first half! In the second half Russo was on the scoresheet again as she scored from the spot after being fouled. Result: 4-1 to our Gunners and London is RED once again!

The Red & White Army arriving at Sundays clash:

What a day at Emirates yesterday! ❤️🤍⚽️🥳 pic.twitter.com/h5Q0sEz9Vf — Justgoonerwomen (@Justgoonerwomen) December 11, 2023

Alessia Russo’s penalty and fans going crazy!

We had a fabulous day!! Did you attend the Emirates on Sunday? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the day, from a fan perspective!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

