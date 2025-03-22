“What a debut”, Rio Ferdinand reacts to Lewis-Skelly’s goalscoring England introduction

Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for Myles Lewis-Skelly after the Arsenal teenager made an instant impact on his England debut, scoring in a 2-0 victory over Albania last night. Thomas Tuchel, in his first match as England’s manager, made several changes to the team, which led to a highly anticipated new era for the national side. The match was full of surprises, and many were curious about how the team would perform under Tuchel’s leadership.

Lewis-Skelly was given the opportunity to start the game, and he capitalised on it in the best possible way, scoring one of England’s goals on the night. For a defender, marking your debut with a goal is an exceptional achievement, and it has undoubtedly earned him even more respect in the eyes of both fans and pundits.

Ferdinand, who watched the match, was particularly impressed with the young left-back’s performance. He shared a video on his X page, praising Lewis-Skelly for his composure and skill. The former England captain expressed his admiration, saying:

“It’s a great finish, what a debut, what a debut. I am so happy for him, man, a young boy doing his thing.”

He went on to add, “One game, one goal,” underscoring the significance of Lewis-Skelly’s perfect start to his international career.

Arsenal and England supporters will undoubtedly be thrilled with Lewis-Skelly’s performance, and it marks a brilliant first step in what could be a long and successful international career. His composed display and goal suggest he has a bright future ahead of him, and if he remains disciplined and continues working hard, there is no doubt that he will continue to grow as a player.

The young defender has all the tools to build on this momentum, and with his talent and work ethic, he is poised to have a successful career both at Arsenal and with England. The sky is the limit for Myles Lewis-Skelly, and fans will be eager to see what the future holds for him.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…