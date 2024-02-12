What a difference a week in Dubai has made for Arsenal

What a time to be a gunner! Arsenal defeated West Ham 6-0 yesterday, their joint-largest margin of victory in an away league match and their first by six goals since December 1935 against Aston Villa (7-1). This was also their joint-largest win in a London derby in league games, with all three ending 6-0.

Well, Matt Holland on Premier League productions points out that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should be pleased with his team’s victory over West Ham. The former Republic of Ireland player also mentions how beneficial the mid-season vacation that saw Arsenal travel to Dubai for warm-weather training, which has inspired the Gunners. That’s why they managed to put on a fantastic all-around performance against their London rivals, the Hammers.

“Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with Arsenal’s turnaround since the winter break. A week in the sunshine has done them the power of good. It’s been a brilliant all-round performance from the visitors.” said Holland.

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be ecstatic after leading Arsenal to a historic victory over West Ham. That was a fantastic result, but Arsenal must now move on to the difficult remaining 14 league games in order to maintain their winning streak, while also competing in the Champions League.

Some predicted that Arsenal would fail unless they recruited a good striker in the January transfer window, but with performances like that against the Hammers, it appears that even without a top striker, they have found efficiency in front of the goal.

Can we count on the Gunners to win the title race, even without an out-and-out hitman? I think we can!

Sam P

