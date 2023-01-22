What a game! An absolute classic for Arsenal fans, and I bet Man United are gutted

Well, that was such an incedible finish to the game that it has taken my breath away. If that doesn’t prove that we are more than good enough to deserve winning the EPL title then I don’t know what will.

Arsenal got total revenge for Man United beating us in our only defeat in the first half of the season, but it was touch and go right from the start.

Just 15 minutes in Marcus Rashford scored an absolute cracker from outside the box and I was a little worried, but the Gunners kept their composure and within 15 minutes Granit Xhaka put in a fantastic cross for Nketiah to finish smartly with his head and we were definitely back in it.

Don’t even talk about Saka’s goal. The man is an absolute genius and we are so lucky to have him. When he signs his extension he will be our talisman for the rest of his career…

Yes Martinez’s equaliser was gutting, but it certainly made we were all on the edge of our seats for the rest of the game. And it was worth it!

Not only did we have Super Eddie score the winning goal in the 89th minute, but then we had the nerves of waiting for the deaded VAR.

BUT WE DID IT!

Admin Pat

This is all of us going to work in the morning! https://t.co/GrATA4aySg — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 22, 2023

———————————-

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…