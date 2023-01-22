What a game! An absolute classic for Arsenal fans, and I bet Man United are gutted

Well, that was such an incedible finish to the game that it has taken my breath away. If that doesn’t prove that we are more than good enough to deserve winning the EPL title then I don’t know what will.
Arsenal got total revenge for Man United beating us in our only defeat in the first half of the season, but it was touch and go right from the start.
Just 15 minutes in Marcus Rashford scored an absolute cracker from outside the box and I was a little worried, but the Gunners kept their composure and within 15 minutes Granit Xhaka put in a fantastic cross for Nketiah to finish smartly with his head and we were definitely back in it.
Don’t even talk about Saka’s goal. The man is an absolute genius and we are so lucky to have him. When he signs his extension he will be our talisman for the rest of his career…
Yes Martinez’s equaliser was gutting, but it certainly made we were all on the edge of our seats for the rest of the game. And it was worth it!
Not only did we have Super Eddie score the winning goal in the 89th minute, but then we had the nerves of waiting for the deaded VAR.
BUT WE DID IT!
Finally people are shutting up and supporting the team and players. This is why players and coaches should be judged only from the eye test and not sentiments. At this point no team is stopping us. Its about how beautiful Arsenal want the run to the trophy to be.
If this is not a statement, then nobody should even breathe..hats off for Arteta and the team🧘🏽♂️
Wow wow wow!!!!! Ok utd not quite as good as some people (utd) thought they are but they are our rivals and contenders and we put them to the sword. I think Odergaard, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Ramsdale, Partey and Nketiah were outstanding but SAKA WOW!!!!!! We have had an amazing start to the season, i thought we should be in CL and challenging this season. I will take challenging, for now. The players are calmer than the bench and if the bench can calm down, it will help when calm heads are needed at sqeaky bum time. Well done so far this season to Arteta, Edu and the Krankies. We are in a title race!!!!!!
