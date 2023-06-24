What a great start to Arsenal’s transfer window…

Arsenal have had a strong start to the transfer window for the first time in my living memory. May it go on forever. Even though the transfer window hasn’t been open for two weeks, The Gunners are committed to closing their deals quickly. Gooners are used to this happening towards the end of the transfer window and even on deadline day. This year it’s happening right now, in the opening weeks of a transfer window!
The Gunners have reportedly already signed Kai Havertz and are pursuing Declan Rice (though they will have to compete with Manchester City for his signature), midfielder Romeo Lavia (with whom talks are ongoing), and Jurrien Timber (a 50 million swoop is in the works). Other excellent players such as Ilkey Gundogan, Moises Caicedo, and Marc Guehi have been linked. However, the Gunners seem to be less serious about pursuing them than they were about the trio mentioned above.
After competing for the League title for the majority of the 2022–23 season but failing to win, finishing a disappointing second but confirming participation in the Champions League next season, Arteta has recognised the need to strengthen their squad early and have camaraderie in the squad.
Whatever Edu and Arteta do this summer contrasts with what the Gunners have done in the past. Usually they wait until deadline day before throwing money at a player in desperation to get the deal done. The Caicedo swoop in January is an excellent example.
That progress, though, may be for nothing if Rice does not join and moves to the Etihad.
COYG!
Sam P
We haven’t signed anyone as of yet ,I’m confused
I’d be surprised if Rice joins us, after West Ham rejected our £75m + £15m bid. I think Arsenal will submit their last bid soon and will move to other targets if their last offer gets rejected
If we play with inverted-RB tactic next season with White/ Timber/ Tomiyasu competing for the right-CB and inverted-RB positions, we wouldn’t really need Rice. Lavia or Caicedo could be a better and more affordable investment
Gundogan is going to play for Xavi and I don’t think Arteta is interested in Guehi, because Guehi didn’t play RB or DM last season
I’m also impressed by the aggression shown by Edu and co, attacking the window early so. Whether we agree or not with their targets but it seems they’re convinced and are not showing any hesitations.
By the looks of things, by the time the pre-season training commences we’ll done with our on comings and that’s how things should be.
Oh, God! Why does everyone keep going on about Declan Rice? He isn’t that good! If we can get Havertz, Timber, Lavia, and we can only hope Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, that will be an excellent transfer window. But we do need those players. Any less won’t be enough and anyone else won’t be good enough. I think Lavia is being hyped up a bit too much but I would rather we buy him than Rice.
Even that wouldn’t be enough when you consider Partey, Xhaka and possibly a few more leave. The fact is, we need depth to the squad. Adding three and taking at least three is not improving depth.
I’ve said exactly the same about Rice’on every occasion I can. There talking about us competing with City for his signature. Let city have him, they can take the time to develop him as he’s got no outstanding talents outside of his energy and athleticism. City can have him and he can end up like Kalvin Phillips. For me Rice is your better class of water carrier.
To be fair, Edu and co have been excellent since day one, but one question remains, can they pull off some solid sales?
Apart from messing up a potential AMN transfer, they haven’t really had the opportunity given the dross they inherited and all on big wages. Impossible for anyone to bring in money for that lot.
But this summer, we have some genuine quality that we should be getting some top fees for, should we sell. Balogun being the most notable one.
I still think we should give Balogan a shot in the squad. Nketia is OK as A stop gap but fails to take his chance when given at a more permanent roll.
Arsenal standing up to Man City is already a small victory, only Real Madrid had ever done it to the Citizens in my collection.
For the Citizens to be in a tag of war of uncertainty some 72 hrs with Arsenal over a signing is unusual. This is a firm indication all is not well in this deal for the champions.
There is a report from the Bubbles chairman that despite the Citizens entering the drama the kid seems determined in joining Arsenal.
What a start to transfer window ?
So far havnt officially signed anyone !
Reduced wage bill though
Massively increased wages in new contracts to Saka, Martinelli and possibly Saliba and Nelsson will of course mean, other players have to go, i.e. AMN.
Do you really think, we will have a lower wage bill next season?
If we get all the above mentioned I will applaud and wait out the next eight weeks to the start of the season with feverish anticipation. Hypothetically that is some squad although it may not please everyone. Still too early to crow though.