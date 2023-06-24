What a great start to Arsenal’s transfer window…

Arsenal have had a strong start to the transfer window for the first time in my living memory. May it go on forever. Even though the transfer window hasn’t been open for two weeks, The Gunners are committed to closing their deals quickly. Gooners are used to this happening towards the end of the transfer window and even on deadline day. This year it’s happening right now, in the opening weeks of a transfer window!

The Gunners have reportedly already signed Kai Havertz and are pursuing Declan Rice (though they will have to compete with Manchester City for his signature), midfielder Romeo Lavia (with whom talks are ongoing), and Jurrien Timber (a 50 million swoop is in the works). Other excellent players such as Ilkey Gundogan, Moises Caicedo, and Marc Guehi have been linked. However, the Gunners seem to be less serious about pursuing them than they were about the trio mentioned above.

After competing for the League title for the majority of the 2022–23 season but failing to win, finishing a disappointing second but confirming participation in the Champions League next season, Arteta has recognised the need to strengthen their squad early and have camaraderie in the squad.

Whatever Edu and Arteta do this summer contrasts with what the Gunners have done in the past. Usually they wait until deadline day before throwing money at a player in desperation to get the deal done. The Caicedo swoop in January is an excellent example.

That progress, though, may be for nothing if Rice does not join and moves to the Etihad.

Sam P

