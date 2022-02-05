“What a guy”’ Lacazette lavishes praise on Arsenal teammate

Emile Smith Rowe has left a great impression on all of us and even his teammates are full of praise for him.

Since he broke into the Arsenal first team, the former Huddersfield Town loanee has gone from strength to strength.

He is a focal point of Arsenal’s play and has been scoring important goals for the club even when he comes off the bench.

He is with the group at their Dubai training camp to prepare for the second half of this season.

The club has been updating fans about the camp through their social media channels.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, Alexandre Lacazette can be seen gushing about his teammate, Smith Rowe.

The Frenchman said: ‘He’s got his own PT every time. His own physio, his own PT.’

He added: ‘What a guy. My number 10. The future. The present and the future. What a player.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has huge potential, and he is already showing that he is a big talent.

As the club continues to add much younger players to the squad, he could become a leader in the group soon.

The most important thing is how he contributes on the pitch and it would be great if he keeps improving his game.