‘What a magnificent debut’ Arsenal loanee makes Shearers Team of the Week

Joe Willock starred on his Newcastle debut as he scored a goal to help the Magpies earn a 3-2 win over Southampton.

The Arsenal loanee had fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and needed to leave to find more playing chances.

Newcastle United has been struggling for form in recent weeks, and Steve Bruce thinks Willock can help them get better.

After losing three of their previous four games, they had to get a win against the Saints and they delivered that.

It was a fine performance all-round for them, with most of their players showing good form.

Alan Shearer was impressed by Willock’s contribution and named him in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The last game week was a good one for most Premier League midfielders, and Willock was named alongside the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Bruno Fernandes, and Miguel Almiron in a star-studded midfield.

After adding the Arsenal man, Shearer wrote on the Premier League website: “Welcome to Newcastle! What a magnificent debut, and one he won’t forget.”

Willock will now look to maintain this level of performance and keep himself on the mind of Mikel Arteta back at the Emirates Stadium.