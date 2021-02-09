‘What a magnificent debut’ Arsenal loanee makes Shearers Team of the Week

Joe Willock starred on his Newcastle debut as he scored a goal to help the Magpies earn a 3-2 win over Southampton.
The Arsenal loanee had fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and needed to leave to find more playing chances.
Newcastle United has been struggling for form in recent weeks, and Steve Bruce thinks Willock can help them get better.
After losing three of their previous four games, they had to get a win against the Saints and they delivered that.
It was a fine performance all-round for them, with most of their players showing good form.
Alan Shearer was impressed by Willock’s contribution and named him in his Premier League Team of the Week.
The last game week was a good one for most Premier League midfielders, and Willock was named alongside the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Bruno Fernandes, and Miguel Almiron in a star-studded midfield.
After adding the Arsenal man, Shearer wrote on the Premier League website: “Welcome to Newcastle! What a magnificent debut, and one he won’t forget.”
Willock will now look to maintain this level of performance and keep himself on the mind of Mikel Arteta back at the Emirates Stadium.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Another young lad that has gone out and will be thought of better than he was at Arsenal. I would like to think that AMN, Willock, Gouendouzi and Saliba (all great young talent) will come back next season and be our players of the future but all have left under some sort of cloud and i doubt it. Arteta seems to prefer players who have experience even if they aren’t performing.