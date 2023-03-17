What a March for Arsenal Women! Conti Cup win, 2 WSL wins and 3 games to go.. by Michelle

Well, nobody said March was going to be easy, with a very packed schedule for Arsenal. So far our Gunners have made March theirs, recording WSL wins against Liverpool (2-0) and Reading (4-0) and let’s not forget Winning the Conti Cup with a 3-1 win over top-of-the-league London rivals Chelsea! So not a bad March so far..

Next up our Gunners are off to Munich to take on Bayern Munich in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final, 21st March 17:45 kick-off. Arsenal will welcome Bayern to Emirates Stadium on 29th March for the return leg – over 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the fixture!

Sandwiched between these two Champions League clashes Arsenal also have their next WSL clash to win, if they are to keep their climb back to the top of the table on track. That next WSL clash is against Arsenal’s big North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, at Brisbane Road, on Saturday 25th March 15:00 kick-off. Arsenal away tickets for the event are SOLD OUT.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner was sacked by Tottenham after their ninth consecutive WSL defeat at Liverpool and assistant Vicky Jepson was appointed interim manager. Tottenham then played bottom-of-the-league Leicester City mid-week and Beth England scored a stunning winner as Tottenham edged past Leicester to end that run of nine successive Women’s Super League defeats. Rehanne Skinner issued the statement below after her departure:

Eidevall will not yet be considering the North London Derby of course, taking things one match at a time – understandably when you have German giants Bayern Munich knocking on your door!

Let’s keep Marching Gunners! If the second half of March is anything like the first half then we are on to a winner! How do you think the rest of March will go Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

