“What a player honestly” Tierney delivers verdict on his young Arsenal teammate

Kieran Tierney has admitted that he enjoyed playing with Emile Smith Rowe after they were paired together on the left side in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

Smith Rowe had to play in the role as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been benched and Mikel Arteta preferred Martin Odegaard in the number 10 role.

Tierney remains a reliable player when he is fielded in his natural left-back position, but questions would have been asked of Smith Rowe playing in an unfamiliar role.

But the midfielder answered them as he combined well with the former Celtic man to cause all kinds of problems for Matt Doherty.

Tierney was asked about playing with the former RB Leipzig loanee and he insisted that the youngster is an amazing player.

He then said it was obvious to see that he enjoyed playing with him the other day.

Off the pitch, he says he could vouch for the midfielder who is humble and tips him to go far in his football career.

Asked about his combination with Smith Rowe, Tierney said via the Metro: ‘I think he’s amazing, what a player honestly. I think you could see how much I enjoyed to play with him as well the other day.

‘I linked up well with him I thought there was a good understanding and off the pitch as well he’s a great guy, a humble guy and he will go very far.’