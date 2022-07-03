Dean Saunders has praised Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, with the striker expected to be announced any day now.
City have already moved to bring in a new-look front line, with both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland having joined already, meaning that Jesus’s opportunities to play at CF were slim had he stayed put, and he now looks to have signed a deal to join us.
The Brazilian is believed to have been earmarked as our priority signing some time ago, and the club seems to have managed to get the deal done, with him having been spotted in his number 9 shirt already.
Saunders is ‘surprised’ that he is being allowed to leave, claiming we have got a top player in this summer.
“This was different because Arteta knows Jesus,” Saunders told TalkSPORT (via HTIC). “I think he’s a really, really good player.
“I thought Zinchenko was the weak link at Man City sometimes, until I saw him play this summer for Ukraine. He has shown how good he is.
“If you play for Manchester City, as much as Jesus has played, you have to be a top-notch player. I am surprised they have let him go. What a signing for Arsenal.”
It is certainly exciting to see what he can do in our famous red & white this season, and get the chance to play regular first-team football, something he hasn’t done much in recent seasons. He seems like he will profit from the style of play we adhere to, and I can’t help but be impressed at how quickly we decided on Jesus as our priority and went out to get him.
Patrick
Why are people surprised city are letting him go?? They won’t miss him and I am very sure of that. City don’t rely on a single player to perform.
Mahrez who’s better than him don’t start all time.
Sterling had less starting last season.
They won a league with aguero contributing nothing.
They won a league while debruyne was absent for majority of the season.
City ain’t one man team, so them selling off Jesus Is not something that they will be worried about. Especially when they replaced him with a player like Haland which is much better than him.
Sterling has more than 100 goals for city and yet they still want to sign him.
Jesus is a great addition no doubt, but again why are people acting like we just signed a world class player.
You are 100%right Kaay. Manchester City does not built team around one person. The selling of Gabriel don’t affect them at all.