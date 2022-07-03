Dean Saunders has praised Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, with the striker expected to be announced any day now.

City have already moved to bring in a new-look front line, with both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland having joined already, meaning that Jesus’s opportunities to play at CF were slim had he stayed put, and he now looks to have signed a deal to join us.

The Brazilian is believed to have been earmarked as our priority signing some time ago, and the club seems to have managed to get the deal done, with him having been spotted in his number 9 shirt already.

Saunders is ‘surprised’ that he is being allowed to leave, claiming we have got a top player in this summer.

“This was different because Arteta knows Jesus,” Saunders told TalkSPORT (via HTIC). “I think he’s a really, really good player.

“I thought Zinchenko was the weak link at Man City sometimes, until I saw him play this summer for Ukraine. He has shown how good he is.

“If you play for Manchester City, as much as Jesus has played, you have to be a top-notch player. I am surprised they have let him go. What a signing for Arsenal.”

It is certainly exciting to see what he can do in our famous red & white this season, and get the chance to play regular first-team football, something he hasn’t done much in recent seasons. He seems like he will profit from the style of play we adhere to, and I can’t help but be impressed at how quickly we decided on Jesus as our priority and went out to get him.

Patrick

