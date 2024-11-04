Debate: What advice would Arsenal fans like to give to Mikel Arteta right now

Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

It appears that Arsenal is facing a crisis in the Premier League. Looking at the Premier League table, they’re down to 5th; they’re tied on 18 points with Chelsea, who are 4th; Nottingham Forest, out of nowhere, are 3rd in the league log with 19 points; Manchester City are second with 23 points; and Liverpool lead the league log with 25 points.

Our Gunners are 7 points away from the top of the table.

Where Arsenal is, what advice would you give Coach Mikel Arteta?

I’ll go first.

While some argue that the Arsenal attack lacks quality, they should also focus on enhancing their attacking mobility. Playing with a rigid attack is another aspect that’s hindering Arsenal’s success. We need to see Arsenal’s forwards interchange positions, creating space and options for each other.

Other than that, we also need to see Gabriel Martinelli occasionally shift inward, taking on the center forward role when Havertz moves out wide or drops to midfield. We know that Bukayo Saka can play left back, so it shouldn’t be shocking to see him temporarily switch sides with Martinelli in games to surprise opposing defenders.

We should give quality youngsters like Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis Skelly, who have demonstrated their ability to excel, a chance to shine. We may make changes if they don’t meet expectations, but these youngsters have shown they can perform on the biggest stages, having played against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Last season, set pieces were key for our Gunners, with 20 leading to goals; they laid the foundation for the team’s dominance. However, it is increasingly clear that relying solely on set pieces is not a viable strategy.

Arsenal lacks a quality left winger. Leandro Trossard is excellent when he comes off the bench, and Gabriel Martinelli is sometimes good, sometimes average. Signing a dynamic winger is definitely necessary.

If Havertz is unable to play centrally, it would be beneficial to sign a real striker in the winter, allowing the German international to roam around the pitch as he does.

Those are my pointers for Mikel Arteta; what are yours?

Daniel O

