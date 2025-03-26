“What an impression” International manager impressed with Arsenal youngster

Ethan Nwaneri was widely expected to receive a call-up to the senior England national team during the recent international break. However, Thomas Tuchel did not include him in his squad.

Instead, the young midfielder was selected for the England Under-21 team, a remarkable achievement considering he is still years below the typical age group for that level. Despite his youth, Nwaneri made a significant impact in the squad, showcasing his talent on a bigger stage.

England possesses some of the best Under-21 players in the world, meaning there was no urgent need to promote Nwaneri to the senior team. However, head coach Lee Carsley recognised his potential and opted to include him in the squad.

Nwaneri has featured in several first-team matches for Arsenal this season, and the Gunners undoubtedly believe he will thrive within England’s junior setup. His performances at club level have demonstrated his maturity and technical ability, making him a player to watch for the future.

In his first start for the England Under-21 side, Nwaneri marked the occasion with a superb goal, leaving a lasting impression on both the coaching staff and his teammates. His ability to perform at such a high level at a young age highlights his immense potential.

Given his strong performances, it is now widely expected that he will receive regular call-ups to the Under-21 squad unless he is promoted to the senior England team in the near future. His development will be closely monitored as he continues to gain experience at both club and international levels.

Speaking about Nwaneri’s impact, Carsley said, as quoted by 90Mins:

*”We just have to encourage these guys, it’s important the rest of the team support him as well because I’m not sure it’s always going to be as progressive as it is.

“But God, what an impression he has made. It’s important we look after him and make sure that, going to the tournament in the summer, is that the right thing.”*

Nwaneri is undoubtedly a special talent, and if he maintains his impressive performances at Arsenal, there is every possibility that he could earn a place in the senior England squad in the next international window.

