What are Arsenal’s chances of landing teenage Championship starlet?

Arsenal is one of several teams who have been linked with a move for Birmingham wonder kid, Jude Bellingham.

The teenager has been one of the breakout stars of the season across England’s football divisions and he looks set to get a big move away from Saints Andrews.

Arsenal isn’t the only team inside and outside of England who has been linked with the teenager.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the player.

He looks set to leave the championship side when the transfer window reopens, but can Arsenal steal a march on others for his signature?

Arsenal has shown over the years that they are the perfect team for budding youngsters to join if they want to develop their game.

The Gunners have continued their tradition this season with the introduction of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to first-team football.

However, other teams have been beating Arsenal to signing Europe’s top youngsters in recent years and that could happen again.

With Arsenal struggling to qualify for European competition and the team in need of experienced quality players to lead them to the next level, I think Bellingham would not be confident of game time at the Emirates.

The teenager would also consider the fact that William Saliba would be at Arsenal next season and it is doubtful if the Gunners would field both of them.

That said, Bellingham is a massive talent and even if he cannot be guaranteed too much first-team football initially, it does not mean that Arsenal is any more an unlikely destination than any other interested party.

