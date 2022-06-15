What are Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League next season?

Now that the 2021/22 EPL season is over, it could be worth looking at the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League or even getting in the Top Four by the end of the next campaign.

There is no surprise when looking at the English Premier League betting news that the oil-rich Manchester City superstars are the hot favourites after winning 4 out of the last competitions, and surely the signing of Erling Haaland has made them even hotter favourites for the next instalment.

But Liverpool always give them a very good run for their money, and after only losing out by one point on the last day of the season, they will believe they can get revenge next time around, but at a price of around 3/1, I wouldn’t consider that to be a value bet.

Now I know you are waiting for me to give you the odds on Arsenal, but we have a few more teams ahead of them in the betting.

Strangely, in my mind, Tottenham are priced in the same bracket as Chelsea at around 18/1 – 20/1, and I know the Blues have gone through some turmoil this season, but I am sure they will be competing for all the top trophies again next season.

And as for Tottenham, okay they have now got Antonio Conte and a possible increased transfer budget, but seriously? I don’t think they can be classed anywhere near Chelsea’s level for a long while yet.

Man United are next in the betting at 25/1 – 33/1, but that can only be based on history and spending power, because recent form doesn’t give them much of a chance. And also I am expecting them to going through a season of transition and rebuilding with Ten Hag.

So now we come to Arsenal, who are priced around 50/1- 66/1, which is a great outside bet, but to be honest it is unlikely that the Top Two are going to be overtaken any time soon..

So, let us now look at the Top Four betting in which we may find some value for Arsenal. Obviously the odds on ‘Pool and City are prohibitive, and Chelsea are a best-priced 8/11 which is a fair price.

Tottenham are next at around 5/4, and Arsenal are at 2/1, which could be a very reasonable price at the end of the transfer window, once Arteta has got all his prime transfer targets. Surely Arteta only needs to get a few extra points next season to take us up a place?

Do you think Arsenal will make Top Four?