What are Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League next season?

Now that the 2021/22 EPL season is over, it could be worth looking at the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League or even getting in the Top Four by the end of the next campaign.
There is no surprise when looking at the English Premier League betting news that the oil-rich Manchester City superstars are the hot favourites after winning 4 out of the last competitions, and surely the signing of Erling Haaland has made them even hotter favourites for the next instalment.
But Liverpool always give them a very good run for their money, and after only losing out by one point on the last day of the season, they will believe they can get revenge next time around, but at a price of around 3/1, I wouldn’t consider that to be a value bet.
Now I know you are waiting for me to give you the odds on Arsenal, but we have a few more teams ahead of them in the betting.
Strangely, in my mind, Tottenham are priced in the same bracket as Chelsea at around 18/1 – 20/1, and I know the Blues have gone through some turmoil this season, but I am sure they will be competing for all the top trophies again next season.
And as for Tottenham, okay they have now got Antonio Conte and a possible increased transfer budget, but seriously? I don’t think they can be classed anywhere near Chelsea’s level for a long while yet.
Man United are next in the betting at 25/1 – 33/1, but that can only be based on history and spending power, because recent form doesn’t give them much of a chance. And also I am expecting them to going through a season of transition and rebuilding with Ten Hag.
So now we come to Arsenal, who are priced around 50/1- 66/1, which is a great outside bet, but to be honest it is unlikely that the Top Two are going to be overtaken any time soon..
So, let us now look at the Top Four betting in which we may find some value for Arsenal. Obviously the odds on ‘Pool and City are prohibitive, and Chelsea are a best-priced 8/11 which is a fair price.
Tottenham are next at around 5/4, and Arsenal are at 2/1, which could be a very reasonable price at the end of the transfer window, once Arteta has got all his prime transfer targets. Surely Arteta only needs to get a few extra points next season to take us up a place?
Do you think Arsenal will make Top Four?
Can’t see us making top 4
-Spurs already made top 4 and Conte’s only been there 5/6 months and they have strengthened there squad.
-Leicester had a poor season and it looks like most of their injured players should be back so I think they’ll be battling for top 6/7 nest season.
-Man U is a bit of an unknown entity right now, difficult to guess what they’ll do next season. That being said they have got rid of Pogba and got a decent manager which already sets them in a positive trajectory.
-West Ham another one that’s difficult to predict but don’t see them in the top 4 race
-Arsenal, as many fans like fairfan on here have said, already massively overachieved (apparently) last season and this overachievement ended us 5th. Personally I think 5th was an underachievement considering the position we were in just before the end of the season. So will we overachieve again and end 5th? I hope I am wrong but I cannot see us ending top 4 which is exactly why we desperately needed to last season to be able to sign quality players.
Do clubs over achieve 2 years in a row?
Of course we will make top four.
More chance in getting relegated .
@Dan,
more chance than of you being positive! lol
Not much to be positive about though Pat is there .
yeah, with you there Dan.
Wonder if 5th or 6th will be seen as progress again.
Our youngsters (under a rookie manager) still managed to make 5th place with a threadbare squad. So, yes, I AM positive the team will improve in the next campaign, and I confident that we will see lots of new faces before deadline day.
VERY positive, in fact!
Pat, last season it’s the best run-in in the league excuses and now our Our youngsters (under a rookie manager) still managed to make 5th place with a threadbare squad. Though I’m happy we finished higher up the league but if we look at our performances and advantages we have to finish in cl position holistically it is a failure. Here comes another season to see how our youngsters and their coach fair in the league.
@Adiva
Our youngsters (and their coach) are going to be a year more experienced, and they will have a lot more backup as new players come in…
Man united finished 2nd last season but 6th this season, we had massive advantage last season because we weren’t in Europe, there is no law that States because we finished 5th we can’t move back to our original 8th place finish.last season is gone if we fail to plan extremely well looking at the rest of the league then even 5th will be seen again as over achievement, this time around we are not buying excuses the league starts at August let them leave the signing late and give us excuses of the team not been ready like they don’t know when the new season begins..
Still a long way to go in the transfer market but as things currently stand I think City and Liverpool will finish top 2, Spurs third, Chelsea fourth,United 5th followed by us finishing 6th. I think our best chance of qualifying for UCL next season will be via the EUL although we tend to fall short in European finals.
1.2.3. Not expected at all. Woud be a miracle.
4th Unllkely. Man U is preferred.
5th Possible.
6th. Quite likely.
7th. Quite possible.
If we finish 6th or better Arteta stays.
7th and EL semi Arteta stays.
8th or below unless we win the EL Arteta must go.
My prediction 5th, 6th or 7th.
In one I choose 6th.
Fairfan
Are you saying 6th is acceptable ,?
Yes with the calibre of our opponents and their far more experienced manager and squads absolutely. 5/6 and a EL semi finals place would be great. A run in the domestic cups would be a welcome bonus for our youngsters. Season 2023/24 is when I expect top 4. This is another critical building block season as we finally clear the decks of those not good enough and are left with only the carefully selected profile players. Its always been a two year rebuild and we are only at the half way point. We are very much on track and may indeed over achieve again and make top 4 this time..
I’m surprised you think Arteta would hang on to his job finishing in 6th. Allowing a newcomer to management who by then would have been in post after 3.5 years more leeway after that would depend on exceptional reasons for me.
Yes, there are more than 6 clubs who could realistically challenge for top4 but if the club – as in Arteta and Edu and Kroenke can’t prove that the time and money spent in getting there hasn’t yielded fruit by then, serious questions would be asked and Edu and Arteta should be in the do do
I do accept that no club can guarantee top4 on a regular basis but to automatically assume we won’t this coming year at this stage is a risky statement.
If Arteta can’t secure minimum of 4th after all this years then he should be sacked with immediate effect. We have invested more time and spent a lot of money in backing this process, we are more stabilized than most of our competitors for 4th place I can’t see a single reason to keep this management if we fail below 4th again to me they have ran out of excuses now is time for results
Not really Sue P.
Man City top 4 in the world. Top top manager
Liverpool top 4 in the world. Top top manager
Chelsea huge investment. Top manager.
Man U Massive club. Top manager.
Spurs buying up everywhere. Top manager.
6th is just plain realistic. Mr Kroeneke did win with the Rams last season but he has often stated he did not buy sports teams to win trophies. Chelsea sold in a fire sale for 4 billion. Arsenal will be easy worth 5 Billion by now. Stan paid 750m so even if we are are 5/6 team he would make 4 bill profit if he sells next summer. Believe me if Stan kept Arteta on after going 8th twice in a row he will be elated with 5th. Remember 5th could be CL in 2024/25 when there is a ten game guarantee. Stan is a master of the long game and I am believing in the long game strategy too.
Arsenal valued at 2.8 billion, slightly over half of the 5 billion you think.
Barcelona at 4.76 billion and Real Madrid at 4.75 billion. I admire your positivity, but without CL revenue, the rebuild, and the negative overall impact on it’s worldwide brand last several years, I question if Arsenal is still valued at 2.8 billion.
Then again, a club or franchise is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it eh?
As I said Chelsea sold for 4 bill despite being a club in meltdown mode after Abramovich had to sell because of the Russian/Ukraine conflict. Arsenal is a much bigger club with a much bigger fan base so 5 bill minimum would be paid. Soon as we make top 4 one of the many Oil barons will be making offers.
There is a good chance, we will be stronger next season, as our young team develops and a few are added.
But no chance of winning the league, but nor is that a reralistic goal.
We need to aim for cutting the points deficit to the eventual champions to maybe 12-15 points.
That would be real progress.
Spurs and Utd are under more pressure than us but they are spending and have far more experienced managers. However I like our 6th place hunter position rather than their 4/5 hunted position. We got 69 points after the late season collapse after being on a 75 point trajectory. But we have a possible 10 extra Thursday – Sundays schedule this season. Then there is the world cup break to handle. Newcastle, Everton, Villa, Wolves, Leicester, Palace don’t have European games so they will be more competitive. 70 points might be enough for top 4. I can see us in an epic top 4/5 PL battle and EL semi final/ or final battle with Spurs and Utd. Great season ahead 🙂 High hopes reasonable expectations is the key.
Did I miss something? Who did Man U buy???
If we compare our CFs with the ones that the top four teams have, we won’t even finish in the fourth place
It’s the most important piece of our spine and we still haven’t been rumored with a strong one
Seeing Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham being proactive shows that we are totally unable to act in that way. We have 000000 chance of top four as we seem to have a club lethargy disease. Until they diagnose the disease and treat the disease, Arsenal, our beloved club, will flounder. So sad the club is so Fecked Up.
YOU are part of the negative disease that permeates the club and fills the players with trepidation.
Until we treat that disease we will continue to go backwards…
Luckily the real fans at the games actually support the team.
Abit harsh again Pat .
Isn’t upto the club and manager to stop the negativity that fans have year on year out ,maybe if someone did their job properly we would have. Abit more positivity.
As for the real fans that go to games comment ,a kid I know and his old man have just given up their season tickets after 17 odd years and that wasn’t to do with the price or cost of living .
Well said DK
Our young team is gonna be like that of a dream league soccer team where the team chemistry will improve with time.Next season on we are heading to the top cos our young guns will keep improving performance and result wise as our chemistry package gets activated.WATCH OUT!!!
Imagine playing Xhaka and Elneny as our midfield next season ha ha ha ha ha. Imagine playing with Nketiah as our CF ha ha ha ha ha. How dopey can Kroenke/Edu/ Arteta be. As proactive and as fast as a slug on hallucinogenics. We’ve had years of being on (as David Byrne says) ‘The Road to Nowhere’, and are cementing that place as our very own.
We managed to get FIFTH place with Xhaka and Elneny as our midfield and Nketiah as our striker Hahahaha…
We are on our way back to the top. I would be much more positive if you were in charge though….
Pat
Illusion of ‘hope’. They threw away 4th by not buying in January…..what do you think is going to change?
City got Haland, Pool got darwin, we got f**k all. Our destination is europa next season.
Pat
You are making up your own realty. The disease is the delusion of ‘hope’. Sadly reality is a different thing. Your ‘blame’ on others as part of the ‘negative disease’ has no basis in reality. I’ve been a supporter way longer than you and will remain so. I will not be swayed by delusion as you sometimes are.
You must be bloody old if youve been a fan longer than me!
And please revise your definition of reality and “delusion”, it’s just your OPINION not a fact…
I am positively looking forward to a succesful season coming up, you are negatively giving up before it’s started…
Pat
As it is just your opinion too……all opinions are valid, but not all reasonings are valid.
Yep I have surely been a supporter longer than you. Maybe not for that much in the future unless there is ‘the Great West Stand in the sky’. My guess is in the ‘Bardo’ of death nobody watches their team. Still in this life I gave my heart to Arsenal, but I didn’t give the truth up for them.
Ok @Sean
I’ll bite. Please give me your “valid reasoning” that Arsenal have 00000 chance of Top Four next season?
I must admit I tend to side with Sean. We buy players to loan out to develop. How about buying player to develop us. And honestly who wants to be in the Champions league just to drop down to the Europa league. I’ve always thought we should win the Europa league first. Get a Europa league trophy first before trying to get our hands on the champions league trophy. Except for financial reasons and possibility of better signings. The much coveted fourth spot is only good if you’re going to do something with it!
Finning 4th or 10th is of no difference to me as all i want is to see that were making progress and playing decent football.
But unless it all comes together this season , MA. must go as im not happy at all with how we play and i can take a loss and any position as long as i see decent football.
And yes i know you say 10th isn’t progress but if we seen what were trying to do we could put up with it knowing that it will come together but the way we fell apart in some games last season is just not acceptable to me.
In fairness the defence has got a little better but from there up needs so much improvment that its a joke atm.
chance of winning – zero right now.
Even with really good signings we need time to try and catch City and Liverpool. Chelsea will spend and Tottenham is more appealing with CL and Conti to a lot of players and pundits.
Unfortunately we missed a real opportunity this year to be in top four. Rumours are rumours, but a lot of players want to play CL so it narrows the pool for our targets.
Top four would be really good as I haven’t even considered MU (not sure that they can get sorted very quickly though and Newcastle has to prove that they can spend well).
The only team that is guaranteed to 4 next season is City and this isnt because of Haaland.he may yet fail. Remember Timo.. Season never turn out the way we predict.
Liverpool: Mane most likely gone. Salah just looks less effective.Darwin..Who is he?
Manu U: teams dont just sort themselves out in a few months even with a new manager which most on here seem to believe is some kind of God.
Chelsea: Abrahamovich is gone. We tend to underestimate the effect he had on managers and the Club.
Spurs: People were saying the same thing when Mourinho took over.
I’m more interested in seeing what Arteta has learned from his time at the helm. And how he applies it going forward…IJS
Top 4, I doubt it, Winning the title, not the Arsenal of present but anything less than top 4 is unacceptable after about three years and more funding. We have to improve on our 5th provision. Any ambitious Club will always strive to improve.