What are Arsenal’s first ten games of the 2026/27 season?

Arsenal will begin their 2026/2027 Premier League campaign with a home match against Coventry City, with challenging fixtures against Chelsea and Liverpool also included in their opening ten league games, as reported by Metro Sport.

The Premier League has officially released the fixture list for the new season as Arsenal prepare to defend the title they secured during the previous campaign. Their triumph ended a 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England again, and expectations surrounding the club are now significantly higher ahead of the new season.

The Gunners are widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in world football, and there is also an expectation that further additions will be made to the squad during the summer transfer window. With several rival clubs undergoing transitions and Pep Guardiola no longer in charge at Manchester City, Arsenal are viewed as one of the favourites to compete strongly once again.

Arsenal’s Opening Fixtures

Arsenal’s first fixture of the season will take place at the Emirates Stadium, where newly promoted Coventry City, managed by Frank Lampard, will attempt to make a positive start on their return to the Premier League. It is expected to be a difficult opening assignment for the visitors against the defending champions.

Following that encounter, Arsenal will travel to face Aston Villa before returning home for a major clash against Chelsea. Their early schedule also includes away matches against Sunderland, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, alongside home games against Leeds United and Everton.

Key Early Season Challenges

One of the standout fixtures in Arsenal’s opening sequence will arrive in their ninth league match when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool. The encounter is likely to provide an early indication of Arsenal’s title credentials against one of their expected rivals for the championship.

Arsenal’s first ten Premier League fixtures of the 2026/2027 season are:

Coventry City, home

Aston Villa, away

Chelsea, home

Sunderland, away

Brighton, away

Leeds, home

Nottingham Forest, away

Everton, home

Liverpool, away

Hull, home

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