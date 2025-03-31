What are Arsenal’s main fears in their bid to sign Alexander Isak?

Arsenal’s pursuit of Alexander Isak has become one of the worst-kept secrets in football.

The Swedish striker has been in outstanding form, making him a highly sought-after player in the transfer market. Given his recent performances, it is no surprise that several top clubs would be eager to sign him. Isak recently played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle United end a 70-year wait for a major trophy, further solidifying his status as one of the Premier League’s most talented forwards. Despite growing interest from other clubs, he has remained publicly committed to Newcastle.

However, Arsenal believe it is worth making an attempt to sign the prolific forward and may feel they have a reasonable chance if they push for a deal. The appointment of Andrea Berta as the club’s new sporting director could also play a key role in their pursuit of Isak. Berta has a strong reputation for securing high-profile transfers, and Arsenal will hope his experience and connections can help facilitate a move for the former Real Sociedad striker.

That said, signing Isak will not be a straightforward process. According to The Athletic, Arsenal’s main concern regarding the transfer is Newcastle’s firm stance on his future. The report claims that the Magpies have made it clear that the striker is not for sale, which would significantly increase the difficulty of negotiations. As a result, if Arsenal were to pursue a deal, they would likely have to pay a substantial transfer fee to convince Newcastle to reconsider their position.

This poses a challenge for Arsenal, as they have multiple areas of the squad to strengthen in the upcoming transfer window. Investing heavily in a single player, particularly one whose club is unwilling to sell, could limit their ability to address other key positions. While Isak would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the squad, the financial and strategic implications of the deal must be carefully considered.

Ultimately, Arsenal must decide whether they are prepared to commit the necessary resources to pursue Isak or whether they should explore alternative options to reinforce their attacking options.

