What are the chances Arsenal will sign a top striker this month?

We are approaching the end of January, and Arsenal has still not signed a top striker—an action they should have taken in the summer.
Scoring goals has been a problem for Mikel Arteta’s side this term, and they know it could deny them success.
The Gunners had initially planned to wait until the end of the season to add new attackers to their squad, but following Gabriel Jesus’ injury, they now aim to be active in this window.
Arsenal has the resources to make signings, but will any team sell their main striker to them this month? We all know the answer to that.
This situation places the Gunners in a challenging position, and they would have to work even harder if they hope to secure a top striker. However, the odds of that happening are slim.
Some Arsenal targets that they dream about
Arsenal has been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, and it remains unclear if there is a break clause in his move to Galatasaray. He is probably the only striker they could sign this month, though it would require a significant fee.
It would be much harder for them to sign players like Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, or Benjamin Šeško, as they are settled at their current clubs and would likely wait until the summer to make a move.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
No chance whatsoever!
…having said that…there’s always the chance of a loan with option to buy.
Slim to none. Maybe a warm body on loan, but nothing more.
None. Make no mistake, strikers are available but MA has driven Arsenal to financial ruin so we might be in a situation where we simply cannot AFFORD a top striker.
This is what happens when you spend 65m on Havertz, 100m on a defensive midfielder etc with very little coming in from sales.
According to the article, we have the “resources”. But I still doubt that we’ll need them before summer (if then).
We simply have to get a decent finisher at least on loan now! That should be the priority after our injuries.If we don’t,our season is over frankly
No chance!! We need to have written 200 pages of xxxxx about each of the options of our target players …….
And there’s no reason to complain about it when we’ve been around 5 seasons or so and we were buying all sorts of players we are yet to figure out if we needed them at all …..
In the short term we should be looking to bring in a promising young striker with development potential as a contingency for any further injuries, heaven forbid.In the summer window we can target a “ready made” C.F which we ought to have done when we sold Nkethia and ESR who no longer seems to be prone to injury?