What are the chances Arsenal will sign a top striker this month?

We are approaching the end of January, and Arsenal has still not signed a top striker—an action they should have taken in the summer.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Mikel Arteta’s side this term, and they know it could deny them success.

The Gunners had initially planned to wait until the end of the season to add new attackers to their squad, but following Gabriel Jesus’ injury, they now aim to be active in this window.

Arsenal has the resources to make signings, but will any team sell their main striker to them this month? We all know the answer to that.

This situation places the Gunners in a challenging position, and they would have to work even harder if they hope to secure a top striker. However, the odds of that happening are slim.

Some Arsenal targets that they dream about

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, and it remains unclear if there is a break clause in his move to Galatasaray. He is probably the only striker they could sign this month, though it would require a significant fee.

It would be much harder for them to sign players like Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, or Benjamin Šeško, as they are settled at their current clubs and would likely wait until the summer to make a move.