What are the chances of Arsenal losing Bukayo Saka to a rival club?

Bukayo Saka is best served to remain an Arsenal player.

Arsenal is currently enjoying an upturn in form and one player who has been at the forefront of that resurgence has been Bukayo Saka.

The 18 years old has developed well and he is set to play even bigger roles for the Gunners as the season progresses.

However, he currently has less than two years on his current Arsenal deal and his future has become the subject of much speculation.

The Gunners are negotiating with him and his agent over a new deal but he has been attracting the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United.

What are the chances that Saka will join either side?

I do believe that anything can happen, but for the most part, Saka wouldn’t be very smart to swap his current position as a first-team regular for another team.

At Liverpool, he would be sent to their youth team because their first team has a plethora of stars that can’t even make the starting XI and their front three is arguably the best in the world.

Manchester United is dysfunctional, there is no guarantee that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain the manager and what would the point be for Saka to join a club that would represent a risk to his future development?

His current wage of £3k per week is too small for the role he is playing in the Arsenal first team and I expect Arsenal to give him a major pay rise, however, if he leaves the Emirate at this time, it may not benefit him in a positive manner.

In conclusion, there is a chance he could leave Arsenal but I would suggest it is minimal.

An article from Ime