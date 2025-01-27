What are the chances that Arteta will win a trophy this season?

Mikel Arteta is known for his calm and composed demeanour in press conferences, often giving the impression that the pressure of managing Arsenal does not weigh heavily on his shoulders. But should that really be the case?

This season marks Arteta’s sixth year as Arsenal manager, and during that time, he has won just the FA Cup and two Community Shield titles. While these honours are commendable, they fall short of the expectations placed on a club of Arsenal’s stature. For a team that has long been considered one of the top sides in English football, such a limited return raises questions about whether Arteta has done enough to justify his tenure.

In the earlier years of his management, Arteta often spoke about “trusting the process,” suggesting that Arsenal were building towards a brighter future. However, every process needs to reach an end-stage, and for Arsenal, that end-stage should be consistently winning trophies. Despite signs of progress under Arteta, it is difficult to argue that the team is close to reaching that level.

Each season, Arsenal pour their efforts into challenging for the Premier League title, yet they also fall short in other competitions along the way. This year is no different. While they remain in contention in the Premier League, their other chances of silverware are quickly slipping away. Arsenal is in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup but face an uphill battle after losing the first leg at home to Newcastle. Reaching the final, let alone winning the trophy, now seems unlikely. Meanwhile, Manchester United have already eliminated them from the FA Cup, leaving the Premier League and Champions League as their only realistic routes to a trophy this season.

The odds of Arsenal ending their campaign with silverware have dwindled significantly, and the pressure on Arteta to deliver is mounting. While he has enjoyed the unwavering support of the Arsenal board since taking the managerial role, a sixth trophyless season could test their patience. A failure to win anything this term might leave the club with no choice but to make a change at the top.

Arteta’s calmness in public may not reveal his inner feelings, but he surely knows that time is running out. Arsenal fans and the board have been patient, but patience in football has its limits. For a club of Arsenal’s size, anything short of consistent success will inevitably lead to questions about whether the manager is the right person to take the team forward.