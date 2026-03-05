What are the odds Ben White will leave Arsenal in the summer?

Ben White was linked with a move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window, with Everton reportedly interested in securing the defender’s signature.

Although White is widely regarded as an important member of the Arsenal squad, persistent injury problems have limited his involvement this season. As a result, the Gunners have only been able to rely on him in a handful of matches throughout the current campaign.

Uncertainty Over Long-Term Role

Arsenal are expected to consider several adjustments to their squad once the season concludes, and those changes could include the departure of some established players. The club remain focused on their pursuit of the Premier League title, and if they succeed, it would provide White with the opportunity to finish the campaign on a positive note.

Despite his contributions in previous seasons, questions have emerged regarding his long-term future at the Emirates. Arsenal have recently been linked with several defenders who could potentially strengthen the squad and compete for his position. Such speculation has naturally fuelled discussion about whether the club may be open to a transfer should the right opportunity arise.

Everton Monitoring Situation

Interest from Everton has not disappeared. According to Football Insider, there remains a realistic possibility that the Merseyside club could move for White once the season comes to an end.

The report claims that bookmakers currently believe Everton is leading the race for his signature. Should such a move materialise, White could find himself wearing the blue shirt next season, while Arsenal would likely look to reinforce that area of the pitch with the addition of a new full-back.

For now, however, the defender remains part of Mikel Arteta’s squad as the club continues their push towards what could be a historic league triumph.