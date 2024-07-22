What are you hoping to see from Arsenal’s pre-season games?

What I want to see this pre-season

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad made up of first team and academy talent are currently in the USA to start off their pre-season tour which will consist of games against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool, before coming back to North London and facing off against Leverkusen and Lyon in the Emirates Cup before the season starts.

This gives us little time to prepare for the season ahead, but also a good amount of games to get the juices flowing and also a lot of opportunity for the younger academy projects to make a statement and try cement a spot in Arteta’s mind for this season.

Pre-season for me is one of the most important parts of the season, it gives players a chance to bond and create close friendships. It helps the younger talents gain more confidence and a chance to learn off some of the more experienced players, and the manager to get to know any players he doesn’t already and try implement his plan for this season.

Fitness levels need to be high this season and we can’t take any risks with our players, losing Jurrien Timber last pre-season was heartbreaking, and although that was something completely out of our control, I’d like to see a little more caution this season on our first team players. Yes, they need to work on their match fitness and be ready, but I also don’t want to see any players pushed too hard and a good mix of youth and experience is key.

I’m excited to see which of the younger players can impress and although Arteta is known for bringing through younger talent when needed, he hasn’t really done that in the past 2 seasons. He did so well bringing through the likes of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah etc.. But since then, there hasn’t been a significant flow between the academy and the first team and that’s something I want to see change this season. With all the ‘big’ clubs around us who are managing to bring through their youth, I’d love to see us bring through some too.

It’s pre-season so I don’t really care if we win or lose, although it will always be nicer to see us win, I just want to see our players get a good run out and start to find the rhythm we had last season. Hopefully we can get a new signing in and they can get situated amongst the squad and bring a bit of excitement and life into camp.

We have a huge season ahead and tis pre-season needs to be done right. Hopefully it’s a great learning experience that the lads can build off and some nice warm weather to get them reasy for a huge season to come.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

