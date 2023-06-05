What are your minimum expectations for Arsenal next season? I’m aiming high…

Hello Gooners. Here’s a question for you: by Sam

What are the minimum expectations for Arsenal next season? The league title? The Champions League? A treble? Any trophy?

Answering the same question, I’d say: Arsenal had a good 2022–23 season; they could have won the league but just lost focus towards the end of the season and lost it.

Next season, every Gooner would expect Arteta and his boys to win the league; not winning would be yet another disappointment. With winning the league not subject to discussion, what of the cups?

Arsenal can prove their intention of being the best next season by beating City in the Community Shield, a tie set to be played before the 2023–24 season starts. City winning the FA Cup and being the Premier League champions means the Community Shield will be a Premier League top two affair. Arsenal ought to announce their intention for the 2023–24 season by thrashing City to show they mean business.

With the Community Shield in their trophy cabinet, Arteta and his boys should go on to conquer England, also vying for the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. With a much bigger quality squad after using this summer window wisely.

The Gunners can win them all to compensate for going trophyless last term; they owe it to the fans.

With winning the Community Shield, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and League prioritised, the question is, what of the Champions League? For the Champions League, it’s too early to ask the Gunners to win it next season, the priority is to just announce their return by being able to go as far as they can with no pressure.

So my expectation for Arsenal next season is that they will dominate England, thus picking up silverware in the league and the league cups. Another trophyless season is unacceptable in my opinion.

Sam P

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

