What are your expectations for Arsenal Women for the rest of this season? FA Cup? WSL? UWCL?

Nothing is ever guaranteed of course but I am curious to know what Arsenal Women fans expectations are for the rest of the 2024-25 season. The minimum I would like to see our Gunner women achieve is at least one of the two domestic Cups, though infinitely preferable would be the FA Cup, a Women’s Champions League Final (though I would settle for a semi-final at a push lol!) and minimum 2nd place in the WSL.

Our Gunners have finished 3rd in the WSL for the last 2 seasons. It would be a massive turnaround if we can finish 2nd this season, particularly considering our terrible start to the season under former head coach Jonas Eidevall.

We’re now only a point behind Manchester City in the WSL, after their recent defeat at Everton. So 2nd place is now in our hands. Manchester City are looking weak due to injuries to key players. Manchester United are behind us but only on Goal Difference and they are yet to play City. When the WSL resumes in January our Gunners are at home (Meadow Park) to Crystal Palace, while the two Manchester clubs play each other, so either City, United or both will drop points that weekend.

Arsenal Women have it tough at the end of January though as we play away to top-of-the-table Chelsea on 26th January, then away to Manchester City the following Sunday, 2nd February. I think it’s going to be an extremely interesting second half to the season.

I’d be extremely disappointed if she wasn’t appointed.

Us Gooners are still waiting for our xmas present though.. #StayRenee

The Arsenal Women FC Fans Forum are running a campaign for Renee to given the head coach role permanently. We have still not lost a single game under Renee..

If Renee stays then I think the momentum she has going with the team could see our Gunners lift a trophy or two. If not then who knows, but I can’t see the momentum continuing if there’s a manager change mid season. It could be a risk with a new manager coming in now, especially when the team are in such top form.

Barring a miracle, I can see Chelsea winning the WSL (they’re 6 points clear at the top of the table) but you never know.. I think we are in with a good chance of lifting the League Cup or the FA Cup. Personally I would like us to win the FA Cup with a big day out at Wembley Stadium. A Wembley final would be great!

So, we’re 2nd in the WSL and lift the FA and / or the League Cup. What about the Champions League? Our Gunners have qualified for the quarter-finals, finishing top of Group C – ahead of Bayern Munich. The draw for who we will face takes place in early February. See my thoughts on our chances in the article below.

So Gooners, that’s how I’m hoping that Arsenal Women’s second half to the season pans out. What are you hopes, aspirations and expectations for our Gunners over the coming months?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

