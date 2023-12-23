What are your highs and lows of Arsenal Women’s first half of the 2023-24 season?

Arsenal Women are now on their winter break, having opened their Christmas presents at London Colney yesterday in great festive spirit!

The level of player injuries

Our Gunners have had a very mixed start to the first half of the 2023-24 season, although it’s significantly better than the same time last year when we had already lost a number of key players to injuries – not least of all losing our two top goalscorers in Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema to ACL injuries early in the season.

Thankfully, we have not seen anything like the same injuries this season so far, and indeed we have now welcomed back both Mead & Miedema to the pitch!

UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification

Having finished third in the WSL last season, our Gunners failed to qualify directly for the 2023-24 Champions League and had to enter the competition as the Round 1 qualifying stage. Paris FC dashed our hopes of qualifying this year. After such a competitive run in the 2022-23 Champions League, where Arsenal Women reached the semi-finals of the competition, this was a bitter blow early to our Gunners 2023-24 season.

The WSL 2023-24 league standings

Having lost their opening game of the WSL to Liverpool (0-1), in front of a packed Emirates stadium, our Gunners then went on to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United before going on an incredible winning streak across all competitions.

The ultimate high point is when our Gunners beat reigning champions Chelsea 4-1 at a very packed Emirates – taking Arsenal Women level on points with top-of-the-table Chelsea, securing 2nd place on goal difference. The match set a new WSL record attendance of 59,042 – ALMOST a sell-out!

The ultimate low was losing 1-0 away to arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur one week later, sending our Gunners into 3rd place (2nd behind Manchester City on goal difference) as we go into the winter break..

A lot of new recruits

Jonas Eidevall brought in 5 new recruits to the Arsenal Women squad: Swedish Amanda Ilestedt, Canadian Cloe Lacasse, England’s Alessia Russo, Spain’s Laia Codina and Aussie youngster Kyra Cooney-Cross – though the boss needs to refine his team, reach greater consistency in play and push for new levels in the way we play.

What are you thoughts Gooners? What are your real highs and lows of the season so far?

Michelle Maxwell

