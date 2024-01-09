What are your hopes for Arsenal women in the January transfer window?

25 year old USWNT star, Emily Fox, is anticipated to be unveiled as a Gunner soon (though her arrival was somewhat unveiled after a pic was released, with Fox in the background, at Arsenal Women’s pre-season warm weather training in Portugal!). That said, do you anticipate any other signings besides the US international? Other than Emily Fox, many expected Mary Earps to join, but she isn’t going to join, and the club decided it was best not to go after her this winter. Though one would expect Arsenal to go all-out for a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, as Zinsberger is expected to move on – whether that GK will be Mary Earps remains to be seen.

Emily Fox will almost certainly be the only signing for our Gunners.

As noted below, Arsenal already have a very strong squad.

The current squad:

Goalkeeper (3): Zinsberger; D’Angelo; Williams

Defense (10): Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Williamson (ACL), Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Wienroither (ACL), Codina, Ilestedt, and Goldie (ACL).

Midfield (5): Little, Wälti, Pelova, Kühl, and Cooney-Cross

Attack (9): Mead, Miedema, Maanum, Hurtig, Foord, Gio, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius,

For the first part of the season, their 27-player WSL squad above did not have space for two potential talents, Gio and Goldie. Eidevall needs to let some of his key players go in order to make space for winter recruits. Noelle Maritz’s departure to Villa has already made space for Emily Fox to make the Arsenal 25-woman squad.

There is also the question of goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese, who returned to Arsenal’s London Colney after a loan spell at newly-promoted Bristol City after suffering an ACL rupture in November . Eidevall could possible do what he’s done with ACL-injured Goldie this season and take Marckese off the Arsenal team list for the rest of the season?

Arsenal may need another major exit if they recruit another star this winter to bolster their already formidable group.

Realistically, the Gunner women may have a quiet January transfer window.

Fortunately, even if other top-tier players aren’t signed this winter, Leah Williamson is anticipated to start her return to the pitch over the coming weeks, while Laura Wienroither may return to the pitch closer to the end of this season.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

