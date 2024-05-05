What are your main takes from Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall’s pre-Man City Women presser?

Arsenal Women play Manchester City away this Sunday, at Joie Stadium, kick-off 14:15 UK – full coverage live on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and BBCSport website. Jonas Eidevall addressed the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend fixture. During that Presser, many details came to light, but these are my main takes..

Vivianne Miedema is out this weekend owing to a small procedure’ on her knee, but Leah Williamson is back in the running to face the Cityzens.

“Vivianne Miedema needed minor treatment on her knee, so she will be out, unfortunately,” the head coach revealed.

On whether Leah Williamson is fit for this weekend, the Swedish tactician responded “Yeah, she’s very much in the plans for it. We have two more training sessions, but it was just precautionary that we took her off at halftime against Everton.”

The Arsenal boss also discussed Michelle Agyemang‘s future with the club. Maybe, after how the youngster has excelled at Waford this season, where she scored four goals and assisted once in nine Championship games, Arsenal will look for another loan agreement for her next season, perhaps in the WSL?

“I think we need to have a real good look in saying, where do we provide an environment where she stays injury-free, and she’s able to train and play a lot, but also doing that at the highest level possible because that’s how good she is. There’s no doubt that she will become a top, top, top striker in the future. We just need to find our very best way in order to make that journey into our first team,” said Eidevall of Agyemang.

Gooners are worried about the futures of Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema, whose contracts expire in the summer. Furthermore, when asked if there would be any new contract announcements before the end of the season, Eidevall declined to comment, but hinted that an announcement could be made before Arsenal’s final WSL game of the season, against Brighton, saying: “My answer to that is no comment, and that we will comment on that when we have something concrete to communicate. We don’t at the moment, so just have to be patient. That might be before the game against Brighton, or it might not be. So, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Michelle M

