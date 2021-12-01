What are your targets for Arsenal this season?

My modest Arsenal’s expectations, what are yours? By Sylvester Kwentua

Hi famz. Last night I seriously pondered over Arsenal’s new found form and wondered if it was not yet time to place a target on the team? As the gunners seem to be getting better from game to game, it won’t be a bad idea to place a target on them, and see if they can at least be proud of achieving something at the end of the season.

So what are the targets I feel the club’s management could give Arsenal this season right now? Simple! A Carabao Cup trophy and a top four finish, probably 3rd position. And yes, Arsenal can achieve those. Don’t get me wrong please, an FA cup trophy would be wonderful, but personally, I wish to see Arsenal start dominating in other competitions too, hope you understand me?

At the moment Arsenal are in the Quarter finals of the Carabao Cup and their next game is against Sunderland, which will be played on Tuesday December 21, at the Emirates stadium.

Arsenal can win this game if they want to, and then they move to the semifinal. In the semis, they could meet any of the EPL big boys, but I feel they will equally be uncomfortable playing against Arsenal, just as Arsenal may be, right?

So as I was saying, in the Semis, Arsenal has a strong chance of winning, only if they want it badly, which I believe they should. Then when they get to the final, I believe whoever Arsenal meets, the game will be an interesting one. A game I believe Arteta won’t want to lose. So just imagine Arsenal winning a trophy they have only won twice before, won’t that be beautiful?

A top four finish has normally being the target at Arsenal, and me talking about it will just be adding salt to already spiced food.

Arsenal needs to get back to Europe and even better if they get back to the UEFA champions league! They have been away from the big boys competition for so long and it is hurting their status in Europe. Claiming a UEFA Champions league spot should be Arteta’s dream finish to this season, if I may say.

However, if I may add a little more pressure on Arteta, can I ask he ends the season in third?

It is almost impossible to win the EPL with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in hot form, so it is almost possible to end the season in 3rd position! All Arsenal need is consistency, starting from their next game on Thursday. Are these targets too much to ask?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester