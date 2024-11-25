What are your thoughts on Arsenal Women’s midfield depth, without Keira Walsh?

Last summer, Arsenal Women sought to enhance their midfield by signing England Lionesses and Barcelona Femeni star Keira Walsh.

Walsh’s contract at Barca is set to expire next summer, but there were reports she was keen on returning to England if a deal to make that happen came through.

Well, Arsenal stepped up to add her to their ranks; they made a reported 1.1 million euro bid for her services. Many believed that the deal would have gone through given she was a player whose contract was about to expire. However, the UEFA Women’s Champions League defending champs Barcelona turned down the Gunners offer.

Due to the deal falling through, our Gunner women were unable to secure their summer marquee signing.

Months after that transfer, Marc Vives, the director of Barcelona Femeni women’s sports, discussed the Walsh transfer situation last summer.

He was asked about his plans for the England international, of which he admitted, “It’s still early in the season, so we need to wait to see how things evolve and how she feels. The doors will always be open for her here, as her style and way of playing help us grow.”

Vives’s comments give me the impression that he isn’t confident Walsh will commit her future to them.

Keira Walsh, who was at the Emirates watching the Arsenal vs. Manchester City women clash on WSL Match Day 1, could still have a desire to return to England.

It would be interesting to see if Arsenal, with coach Jonas Eidevall gone and sporting director Edu gone, still holds an interest in her.

That said, though Arsenal missed out on Walsh, they haven’t really struggled; Frida Maanum, Kim Little, and Lia Walti are forming one of the strongest midfield combos this Arsenal Women’s team has seen in a while, and the squad depth in Arsenal’s midfield is impressive with Mariona Caldentey, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Kathrine Kuhl. Of course, we also await the return of Victoria Pelova, who is currently side-lined with an ACL injury.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s midfield Gooners?

