What are your thoughts on Arsenal Women’s midfield situation, with Pelova stepping up her recovery?

In Victoria Pelova’s absence. due to an ACL injury, with Lia Walti just back from a major injury, and a move for another top midfielder, Keira Walsh, falling through, Kyra Cooney-Cross was to step up this season, and she’s already hinting at that.

That said, Lia Walti was in the starting XI for Arsenal’s UWCL qualifier against BK Hacken midweek. Our Gunners won 4-1 on aggregate and Walti was named Player of the Match. And Victoria Pelova has stepped up her rehabilitation process this week too.

More good news, Gooners… Victoria Pelova stepped up her recovery today. We’re so proud of you, Vic! ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/Rvf65nGl2b — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 27, 2024

Cooney Cross put in a solid performance as Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday, with goals from Frida Maanum and Beth Mead for Arsenal and goals from Vivianne Miedema and Jessica Park for Manchester City. For a long time, she looked promising in Arsenal’s Women’s engine room.

Her ball distribution across the wings was impressive. She had an 89% passing accuracy, completing 39 of her 44 passes, created a chance, made 51 touches, made a successful dribble, made 4 interceptions, won a ground duel, and made a clearance.

Although the 22-year-old had slowly forced herself into the Arsenal team at the end of last season, this is a season where she can solidify a spot in Eidevall’s starting 11 if she keeps up. She has started all of Arsenal’s games so far this campaign, including the UEFA Champions qualifiers and the WSL opener on Sunday. She’s slowly making herself a key part of the Jonas Eidevall project, and I hope she keeps up with that.

What are your thought on Arsenal’s current midfield setup?

