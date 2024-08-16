What are your thoughts on Arsenal Women’s summer signings so far Gooners? Here’s mine..

My thoughts on Arsenal Women’s signings so far. Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad had a decent season last season, but it wasn’t the season most of us Arsenal Women fans would have wanted or expected, but we did end the season with another trophy and a clear path to success this season. If we bring in the right players and stick to the plan, we should be walking away with more silverware this season.

Eidevall and his recruitment staff have been hard at work, trying to strengthen the squad we already have and, after a few departures, have managed to bring in some new blood to hopefully strengthen a few spots that we’ve needed to for a while. Here’s what I think of the new signings for our women so far.

First off, we signed Mariona Caldentey from Barcelona Femeni giving us some extra strength in attack. Caldentey can play up front as a number nine or can play on the left wing as well. The 28=year-old was a massive part of and player for Barcelona and comes to Arsenal Women with plenty of success and experience that she can hopefully pass out to the younger players at the club. She’s a serial winner, being a European and World Champion, and a great addition to the squad as we look to dominant through attack this season. She gives us another option from Russo or Blackstenius and should get some good chances and minutes this season.

Then we moved onto a keeper, Daphne Van Domselaar. Having Sabrina D’Angelo leave the club this summer, as well Kaylan Marckese, we were always going to be on the look out for a new keeper and Van Domselaar was the perfect addition to the club. Coming from Aston Villa the young 24-year-old Netherlands international was a massive part of Villa’s season and after she came back from the Women’s World Cup, had a lot of club’s attention. She brings a lot to the squad and although we look set to give Manuela Zinsberger the starting position, Van Domselaar will give her some healthy competition and I wouldn’t be surprised if she end’s up with a lot more minutes than expected. Another great addition to the squad, plenty of talent, but also plenty still to learn.

And finally, 21-year-old Swedish international Rosa Kafaji. Kafaji is an attacking midfielder who is a great playmaker. Still very young but she has plenty of potential and is a great addition to the squad. Bringing in younger players makes me feel like Eidevall is starting to prepare for the future and mix the experienced players in the team, it seems like the perfect mix of both. Coming from BK Hacken in Sweden, she had a great season as they finished 2nd in the league. Hopefully she gets some decent minutes and can show what she has to offer but is definitely one of the players bought for the future.

What’re your thoughts on our signings so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….